UrduPoint.com

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms Its Launch With A Brand-new Master Design

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 03:34 PM

realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a Brand-new Master Design

Realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand confirms the official launch date of its realme 11 Pro Series 5G. Coming in two variants - realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G, the stellar new lineup will be released on May 10th

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27 April, 2023) realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand confirms the official launch date of its realme 11 Pro Series 5G. Coming in two variants - realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G, the stellar new lineup will be released on May 10th.


realme 11 Pro Series is collaboration between realme Design Studio and Matteo Menotto - former Gucci Prints designer, realme 11 Pro Series 5G comes with a striking-new master design, featuring an elegant lychee leather back and a lace-like strip circles its camera module and goes straight down to the bottom. According to Matteo, the design inspiration comes from Milan, a fashion-forward city and also where Matteo grew-up.

He took inspiration from the beautiful monuments in the city, where the rising run drapes classic architectures and creates a pale golden hue, just like the new phone’s colour variant - Sunrise Beige. Aside from Sunrise Beige, realme 11 Pro Series 5G also offers Oasis Green and Astral Black - a total of three dynamic colour variants.

Together with realme Design Studio, Matteo brings texture, prints, and craftsmanship that are usually seen on luxury items. So aside from a premium lychee leather back, realme 11 Pro Series 5G also uses a 3D couture-level seam technique and an industry-first 3D woven texture to create a unique and premium grip feeling in hand.

Related Topics

Milan Hue 5G May Gold From

Recent Stories

OPPO ColorOS 13 Wins Six Awards at 2023 iF Design ..

OPPO ColorOS 13 Wins Six Awards at 2023 iF Design Awards

53 minutes ago
 80% growth in corporate contracts authenticated be ..

80% growth in corporate contracts authenticated before notary public: ADJD

56 minutes ago
 ALC announces participation in Tunis International ..

ALC announces participation in Tunis International Book Fair 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE and Cambodia conclude Comprehensive Economic P ..

UAE and Cambodia conclude Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

2 hours ago
 Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

3 hours ago
 Dana Gas shareholders approve 4.5 fils per share c ..

Dana Gas shareholders approve 4.5 fils per share cash dividend for H2 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.