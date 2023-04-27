realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a Brand-new Master Design

Realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand confirms the official launch date of its realme 11 Pro Series 5G. Coming in two variants - realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G, the stellar new lineup will be released on May 10th

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27 April, 2023) realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand confirms the official launch date of its realme 11 Pro Series 5G. Coming in two variants - realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G, the stellar new lineup will be released on May 10th.



realme 11 Pro Series is collaboration between realme Design Studio and Matteo Menotto - former Gucci Prints designer, realme 11 Pro Series 5G comes with a striking-new master design, featuring an elegant lychee leather back and a lace-like strip circles its camera module and goes straight down to the bottom. According to Matteo, the design inspiration comes from Milan, a fashion-forward city and also where Matteo grew-up.

He took inspiration from the beautiful monuments in the city, where the rising run drapes classic architectures and creates a pale golden hue, just like the new phone’s colour variant - Sunrise Beige. Aside from Sunrise Beige, realme 11 Pro Series 5G also offers Oasis Green and Astral Black - a total of three dynamic colour variants.

Together with realme Design Studio, Matteo brings texture, prints, and craftsmanship that are usually seen on luxury items. So aside from a premium lychee leather back, realme 11 Pro Series 5G also uses a 3D couture-level seam technique and an industry-first 3D woven texture to create a unique and premium grip feeling in hand.