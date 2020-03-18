UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Realme 5i The Best Choice Of Pakistani Youth

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

Realme 5i the best choice of Pakistani youth

Ince the launch of latest successor of number series of realme smartphones, the news of tech disruptor realme 5i have been circulating all over

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020) since the launch of latest successor of number series of realme smartphones, the news of tech disruptor realme 5i have been circulating all over. Endorsed by various celebrities, reviewed & tested by tech reviewers and loved by various blogs realme 5i has also been record breaking in sales volume among its predecessors.

However, there are subtle differences that make it a stand-out not only among Realme’s offerings but also against other brands.

realme 5i

The Realme 5 is a showstopper when it comes to its design and the specifications. For its price of Rs 24,999.

The realme 5i looks nearly identical to the Realme 5. However, turning over the back reveals a textured pattern that differentiates it from the laminated plastic back of the former. The company is calling this the “Sunrise Design,” and the phone looks stunning with that design in two colors: Aqua Blue and Forrest Green.

Moving over to the display, Realme 5i has the same 6.5-inch HD screen with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The massive screen translates to an immersive viewing experience.

The camera of the Realme 5 got carried over as well. The quad-camera onthis device consists of a 12MP + 8MP wide-angle-lens + 2MP macro-lens + 2MP portrait-lens setup. The front-facing camera remains the same as well, with the 8MP inside the waterdrop notch doing the job of selfies.

Top tech Media have rated this devices as “The most scratch resistant device from realme 5 series” , “The realme 5 Series has been exceptional value for money smartphones in Pakistan and the realme 5i is no exception.” .

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Job Same Price Money All From

Recent Stories

UAE banks&#039; assets hit AED3.095 trillion in Fe ..

4 minutes ago

ADB announces $ 6.5b package to developing countri ..

9 minutes ago

Japan to Revoke Visas Already Issued to Most Europ ..

4 minutes ago

Social Welfare dept accelerates awareness activiti ..

4 minutes ago

More than 850 million students worldwide not at sc ..

4 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Germany Nears 8,200 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.