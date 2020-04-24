UrduPoint.com
Realme 6 Series Is Here! Kicking Off With World’s First Helio G80 Powered Device Next Week

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:38 PM

Realme 6 series is here! Kicking off with World's First Helio G80 powered device next week

Realme Pakistan has confirmed pointing to a Helio G80-powered phone realme 6i. realme 6i is a deal breaker with MediaTekHelip G80 chipset which will be launched at realme’s online launch event

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020) Realme Pakistan has confirmed pointing to a Helio G80-powered phone realme 6i. realme 6i is a deal breaker with MediaTekHelip G80 chipset which will be launched at realme’s online launch event. Tune in to watch the live unboxing on realme Pakistan’sf acebook on April 27th 3 PM.

Officials have also confirmed the launch of two more 6 series models i.erealme 6 4GB and 8GB variant&realme Pro paired with 8GB & 128 GB Storage will be launched in Pakistan next month.

The realme 6i is a dual-SIM phone that runs Android 10 with Realme UI. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ MiniDrop display with a notch at the top, with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTekHelio G80 processor under the hood, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The internal storage options on the realme 6i include 64GB and 128GB, with expandability via microSD card slot. The smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

realme 6i Key Specifications

Chipset: MediaTekHelio G80 (12 nm)

Rear Camera: Quad-camera;

48MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.25″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8MP, f/2.3, 13mm (ultrawide)

2MP, f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0″, 1.75µm

2MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Front Camera: 16 MP, f/2.0

Battery: 5000 mAh; 18W Quick Charging

