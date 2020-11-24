Realme 7 pro marks sales records in pakistan; now available in offline markets nationwide

The young and trendsetting technology company, realme continues to introduce remarkable devices in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th November, 2020) The young and trendsetting technology company, realme continues to introduce remarkable devices in Pakistan. With the slogan “Dare to Leap”, realme has become very popular among Pakistani consumers. The latest device from the brand, realme 7 Pro is now available in the offline market nationwide at PKR 54,999.

realme’s 7 Pro comes with 65W SuperDart Charge which gives 100% charging in just 34 minutes. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Mobile Platform and a 6.4-inch display screen. 64MP Quad Camera and 32MP In-display Selfie Camera with upgraded 64MP Pro Nightscape Mode gives ultra-clear nightscape videos.

7 Pro sales data shows 592% sale growth only on the first day of its launch as compared to 6 Pro. Realme has been named to be the fastest-growing brand to reach the 50 million smartphone sales milestone by Counterpoint’s Q3 2020 smartphone shipment report.

The phone received a great response from tech enthusiasts due to its latest technology and super-fast charging, selling thousands of units in such a short time.

According to GMV, realme Pakistan is recognized as the number 1 selling smartphone brand in the country. The brand has also become very popular for online flash sales and was one of the top two brands sold out in October this year. realme was the second most sold brand on Daraz 11.11 in Pakistan’s mobile and smartphone category by selling thousands of products in just 7 days of the exclusive sale.

realme also introduced six new products including two smartphones and four AIot products. With the success of these products, fans and tech fanatics are curious about what realme shall be bringing more for them. Let’s wait and watch how well the customers respond to these products in the offline market now.