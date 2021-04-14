UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Realme 8 Series Launch Event Photo Leaked

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:19 PM

realme 8 Series Launch Event Photo Leaked

Tech companies around the world are pretty tight-lipped about their products and guard the information fiercely

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th April, 2021) Tech companies around the world are pretty tight-lipped about their products and guard the information fiercely. Hence, the social media gets lit up when a leak happens, and such seems to be happening in Pakistan. The leak seems to be from realme and shows a launch event under works.

So, this has set the realme fans abuzz as the caption reads “Yes, 8 is coming #realme8series”. This definitely seems to be a nod towards the realme 8 Series that is set to debut in Pakistan soon. The screen also shows two variants, the realme 8 and the realme 8 Pro with 108MP in the center. This goes to show that either both or atleast one of the devices shall carry a 108MP camera.

Back in March, realme held an online Camera Innovation Event announcing its first 108MP camera in the then-upcoming realme 8 global series.

The event highlighted the series to be power-packed with unique features and trendy design providing an immersive display, powerful performance, and fast charging capabilities. While the realme 8 Series has already been launched in a few markets, we can safely say that it looks like a promising smartphone with some spectacular features.

So, as we wait for the actual word from the company about the features and pricing, we can be excited about the theme “Capture Infinity” theme, as the 108MP sure looks promising. More so, we should follow realme’s social pages for more insight about the realme 8 Series. Fingers crossed! upcoming events.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Social Media Company March Market National University Event From

Recent Stories

US acknowledges Pakistan’s continuous efforts fo ..

10 minutes ago

Federal Govt decides to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Paki ..

19 minutes ago

UAE-Russian Business Council discusses ways of boo ..

21 minutes ago

Farmers advised to adopt modern technology during ..

5 minutes ago

Noise pollution poses long-term risk to trees: stu ..

5 minutes ago

Homeless magazine sellers back on the streets afte ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.