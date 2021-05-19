realme 8 Series Receives Accolades from Technology Reviewers All over Pakistan

One of the most anticipated smartphone series by realme has been launched in Pakistan – the all new realme 8 Series

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th April, 2021) One of the most anticipated smartphone series by realme has been launched in Pakistan – the all new realme 8 Series. While much has been splashed across social media about its design and camera prowess, the product reviews have testified about the powerhouse smartphones i.e. the realme 8 Pro and the realme 8.

Here’s a round-up of the features that the technology reviewers liked the most:

Camera:

The realme 8 Pro has enraptured technology reviewers and photographers alike. Sporting a 108MP Ultra Quad Camera with a Samsung HM2 Sensor, it captures crystal clear and bright photos with the f 1/1.52 aperture. The camera also comes with an 8MP Ultra- wide Angle Lens that covers everything in a 119° angle – thus the breathtaking panoramas! A 2MP Black & White Portrait Lens adds a nostalgic touch to the photos while the 2MP Macro Lens shoots from as close as 4cm.

On the other end, boasting another AI Quad Camera is the realme 8 with its 64MP super large sensor and a pixel size of up to 1.4μm. The camera features of the realme 8 Series do not cease here. Rather, they come with gimmicks aplenty like the Super Nightscape, Panoramic View, Expert Time-lapse, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty Filter, Bokeh Effect Control, Starry Mode, Tilt-shift Mode, Neon Portrait and Dynamic Bokeh while the videos support Dual-view Video, Starry Time-lapse Video, UIS Video Stabilization, and many more.

Battery & Charging:

Another aspect which is a hit with reviewers is the charging capability of realme 8 Series. The realme 8 Pro comes with a 50W SuperDart Charge that takes 17 minutes to charge up to 50% and 47 minutes to touch a 100% - that’s a very less downtime for people who are heavy social media users and live their lives on-the-go. Even if this blazing fast speed doesn’t quench one’s needs, then the 4,500 mAh battery on the realme 8 Pro gives a longer lasting performance with the Super Power Saving Mode.

The realme 8 is also a genuine battery king with its massive 5,000 mAh battery that gets charged by a 30W Dart Charge to 50% in 26 minutes and 100% in 65 minutes.

Gaming

The realme 8 Series is not only centered on stunning imagery, but it also entices gamers with its solid gaming performance. The realme 8 is brought forth with a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, exclusively designed to be the core of an incredible smartphone gaming experience.

This processor is made using 12nm process, making it more powerful and one of the fastest 4G processor in its price category, giving a lag-free smooth gaming performance with the crispiest graphics one can enjoy.

The phone also comes with its own Game Space and Gaming Assistant, making it easier for gamers to manage their gaming profiles more efficiently.

Display

Giving one of the best displays in its price range, the realme 8 Series is a class apart. Both the phones, the realme 8 Pro and realme 8 feature 6.4-inch (16.3cm) Super AMOLED Fullscreen displays that are brighter and power-efficient. More so, the Always-on Display gives all the necessary information at a glance. At the same time, the Super AMOLED screen is also equipped with a fast-unlocking light-sensitive in-display fingerprint sensor that is secure yet seamless in letting you into your phone.

Design

When realme debuted the design of its realme 8 Series, many people were pleasantly surprised to see the slogan Dare to Leap at the back of it. Drawing inspiration from leading brands such as Gucci, Christian Dior and others, realme splashed its slogan with a meticulously crafted smartphone body on the back. The Infinite Bold Design did get infinite exciting responses from technology reviewers, with the Infinite Blue version of the realme 8 Pro and the Cyber Silver shade of realme 8 winning hearts across the technology fraternity.

Other Features

All in all, the feature rich realme 8 Series come with an 8GB + 128GB setup, another leap in its price category. The realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, which appears on the realme 8 Series out of the box also garnered praises from reviewers for being one of the most customizable and seamless OS in the market created for a highly personalized experience. Other than that, the realme 8 Series comes with a Hi-Res Audio Certification to ensure a high-quality audiovisual experience.

Now that the technology reviewers have spoken, people should leap ahead and get their hands on the realme 8 Series either from Daraz.pk or any offline shop. The realme 8 Pro comes for PKR 47,999/- while the realme 8 comes for PKR 39,999/-.