realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now Available in Pakistan

The first-ever HM6 ProLight Sensor appears on the realme 9 4G aiming to redefine smartphone photography with ultra-clear smashing results

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022) realme’s latest mobile offering, the realme 9 4G, goes on sale today for PKR 54,999/- only. As the most recent entrant into the realme 9 series, the realme 9 4G is a complete all-rounder attracting users nationwide with its high-quality features. realme’s latest tech marvel opens up a new era of easy usage, challenging users to use it for comfortable and nonstop work to improve their own performance and the world around them. The mid-range photography star comes equipped with a 108MP AI Triple Ultra-clear camera and a first-in-segment Samsung HM6 Sensor, empowering you to confidently capture the moment with All-Day Clarity.

The realme 9 4G also has an incredible aesthetic owing to its desert-inspired Holographic Ripple Design. However, the realme 9 4G doesn’t just let itself be defined by its aesthetics. The tech democratizer’s latest release is built for amazing performance with a host of exciting features. This incredible handset is available from Monday, July 18, 2022 at outlets nationwide and online so let’s get better acquainted with the amazing specifications that the realme 9 4G has to offer.

The realme 9 4G’s camera module is incredibly high-end. The new smartphone comes with an incredibly detail-oriented 108MP ProLight camera which provides users a highly smooth and crisp photography experience for both professional and personal use. While its megapixel count remains the same as the realme 8 Pro, it contains something that the previous handset lacked – the first-in-segment Samsung HM6 Sensor which elevates its results. The brand new HM6 sensor delivers a 123% increase in light sensitivity for the realme 9 4G. Additionally, equipped with 108 million pixels as small as 0.64μm, the ISOCELL HM6 sensor has the ability to render your captured memories with a superior level of detail.

The cutting edge sensor also supports 3x lossless zoom which allows you to capture no matter how close or far from the subject you are without compromising on quality.

Apart from all these improvements, the ISOCELL HM6 sensor is the first to adopt the Nonapixel plus technology. This upgraded pixel binning technology has drastically improved the way it combines and utilizes light information allowing it to take bright and clear pictures even in extremely low light environments.

The back panel of the realme 9 is covered with a dynamic 3D ripple texture created through innovative Plasma Atom-coating and a UV-Nano Imprinting processes. The realme 9 4G features a 90Hz Super AMOLED display which ensures a comfortable viewing experience whether you're browsing, gaming, or watching movies. A 360Hz touch sampling rate makes every scroll and swipe feel silky smooth and 10,240-level Auto Brightness Adjustment adapts the screen brightness according to your usage to avoid strain on your eyes. The smartphone will also come built with an in-display fingerprint sensor with an integrated heart-rate sensor. The phone measures just 7.99mm in thickness and weighs 178 grams.

The realme 9 4G has so much more to offer. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, and realme’s UI 3.0 software. From a connectivity standpoint, the handset supports dual-SIM 4G LTE connectivity and dual-band Wi-Fi. A large 5,000mAh battery powers the device with support for 33W DartCharge fast-charging technology via USB Type-C so you can use the device for long stretches of time without worry. You can get all of this and more by purchasing the realme 9 4G at your nearest smartphone store or exclusively online through the official realme stores on Daraz and AlfaMall for just PKR 54,999/- so hurry and grab yours today!