UrduPoint.com

Realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity Is Now Available In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 07:25 PM

realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now Available in Pakistan

The first-ever HM6 ProLight Sensor appears on the realme 9 4G aiming to redefine smartphone photography with ultra-clear smashing results

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022) realme’s latest mobile offering, the realme 9 4G, goes on sale today for PKR 54,999/- only. As the most recent entrant into the realme 9 series, the realme 9 4G is a complete all-rounder attracting users nationwide with its high-quality features. realme’s latest tech marvel opens up a new era of easy usage, challenging users to use it for comfortable and nonstop work to improve their own performance and the world around them. The mid-range photography star comes equipped with a 108MP AI Triple Ultra-clear camera and a first-in-segment Samsung HM6 Sensor, empowering you to confidently capture the moment with All-Day Clarity.

The realme 9 4G also has an incredible aesthetic owing to its desert-inspired Holographic Ripple Design. However, the realme 9 4G doesn’t just let itself be defined by its aesthetics. The tech democratizer’s latest release is built for amazing performance with a host of exciting features. This incredible handset is available from Monday, July 18, 2022 at outlets nationwide and online so let’s get better acquainted with the amazing specifications that the realme 9 4G has to offer.

The realme 9 4G’s camera module is incredibly high-end. The new smartphone comes with an incredibly detail-oriented 108MP ProLight camera which provides users a highly smooth and crisp photography experience for both professional and personal use. While its megapixel count remains the same as the realme 8 Pro, it contains something that the previous handset lacked – the first-in-segment Samsung HM6 Sensor which elevates its results. The brand new HM6 sensor delivers a 123% increase in light sensitivity for the realme 9 4G. Additionally, equipped with 108 million pixels as small as 0.64μm, the ISOCELL HM6 sensor has the ability to render your captured memories with a superior level of detail.

The cutting edge sensor also supports 3x lossless zoom which allows you to capture no matter how close or far from the subject you are without compromising on quality.

Apart from all these improvements, the ISOCELL HM6 sensor is the first to adopt the Nonapixel plus technology. This upgraded pixel binning technology has drastically improved the way it combines and utilizes light information allowing it to take bright and clear pictures even in extremely low light environments.

The back panel of the realme 9 is covered with a dynamic 3D ripple texture created through innovative Plasma Atom-coating and a UV-Nano Imprinting processes. The realme 9 4G features a 90Hz Super AMOLED display which ensures a comfortable viewing experience whether you're browsing, gaming, or watching movies. A 360Hz touch sampling rate makes every scroll and swipe feel silky smooth and 10,240-level Auto Brightness Adjustment adapts the screen brightness according to your usage to avoid strain on your eyes. The smartphone will also come built with an in-display fingerprint sensor with an integrated heart-rate sensor. The phone measures just 7.99mm in thickness and weighs 178 grams.

The realme 9 4G has so much more to offer. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, and realme’s UI 3.0 software. From a connectivity standpoint, the handset supports dual-SIM 4G LTE connectivity and dual-band Wi-Fi. A large 5,000mAh battery powers the device with support for 33W DartCharge fast-charging technology via USB Type-C so you can use the device for long stretches of time without worry. You can get all of this and more by purchasing the realme 9 4G at your nearest smartphone store or exclusively online through the official realme stores on Daraz and AlfaMall for just PKR 54,999/- so hurry and grab yours today!

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Technology Mobile Sale Same Superior Pakistani Rupee 4G July Samsung All From Million

Recent Stories

Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

2 hours ago
 President calls for strengthening democratic norms ..

President calls for strengthening democratic norms, freedom of speech

2 hours ago
 Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all po ..

Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all political parties

4 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

4 hours ago
 PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present ..

PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present political situation

4 hours ago
 "We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudh ..

"We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.