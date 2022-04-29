realme 9 Pro+ - Offering the Best-in-Segment Photography with its Sony IMX766 OIS Sensor

The 50MP AI Triple Camera on realme 9 Pro+ has all the best tools to elevate your photography to new heights

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022) To be successful in mastering any skill it is paramount to have the right tools to do so. Photography is no exception to this rule as your aesthetic sense can only take you so far if the equipment you have is lacking the proper capabilities. The issue that commonly acts as a barrier for those with a passion for photography is that advanced cameras and the right support equipment are a very expensive investment. realme prides itself on being a brand for the people and works hard to ensure that advanced technology is more easily accessible to those who want to use it by bringing cutting edge technology to lower price segments. The realme 9 Pro+ is realme’s solution for all budding photographers that are on a budget. By purchasing the realme 9 Pro+ you can get drastically better camera performance as well as a high-performing smartphone wrapped in an aesthetically pleasing package.

The realme 9 Pro+ is jam-packed with tech leaps that can greatly benefit a photographer such as realme’s very own ProLight Technology, the brand new Street Photography 2.0 mode, and the elevated processing capabilities of its MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset. In order to demonstrate these exceptional capabilities of the realme 9 Pro+’s camera module realme partnered with four local photographers to make use of the new smartphone for their own photography. As part of the #CaptureRamadanSpark campaign, the local photographers were assigned a region within Pakistan to travel to so that they can capture the culture, Ramadan traditions, and the kinds of people that are specific to that area. The four photographers chosen to rise to this challenge included Kamran on Bike, Adeel on Wheels, Hamza Ibrahim, and Ilyaas Buksh.

Kamran on Bike – South Punjab (@kamranonbike)

Kamran Ali, better known as Kamran on Bike, is a cyclist and photographer from the city of Layyah in South Punjab. He was born and raised in Pakistan but has settled in Nuremburg, Germany after pursuing a PhD in Computer Science. Kamran has had a long-standing passion for bicycle touring since he was a child, setting off on his first bicycle tour at the age of 13.

Over the course of his career, Kamran has covered over 50,000km through 43 countries across four continents. He also holds the unique achievement of being the only Pakistani to have traversed the entire length of North and South America using a bicycle. For the purpose of the #CaptureRamadanSpark campaign, Kamran was challenged to explore the rich historical South Punjab. The region of South Punjab is most known for its culture and history with places such as Hakra-Indus Civilizations and the Harappan sites to be seen and a rich collection of literature, music, and dance that originates from the region.

Adeel on Wheels – Gilgit Baltistan (@adeelamer)

Adeel Amer, better known as Adeel on Wheels, is a Lahore based real estate consultant, adventurer, and photographer. He spends his time traversing around the country, visiting and discovering hidden gems that others wouldn’t be daring enough to get to.

For the purpose of the #CaptureRamadanSpark campaign, Adeel was challenged to explore the beautiful landscapes and diverse perspectives found in the region of Gilgit-Baltistan. Situated at the northern tip of Pakistan, the region of Gilgit-Baltitstan is most famous for its towering mountain ranges including three of the world’s highest: the Hindu Kush, the Himalayas, and the Karakoram.

You can also experience a wealth of other natural wonders such as massive glaciers or beautiful valleys in the region.

Hamza Ibrahim – Sindh (@hamzaibrahimmm)

Karachi-based Hamza Ibrahim is a rising photographer, musician, and model in Pakistan. His photography has an edgy, young vibe as he mainly specializes in street photography. For the purpose of the #CaptureRamadanSpark campaign, Hamza was challenged to traverse the vast region of Sindh. The province of Sindh is situated in a very interesting geographical position as it is bordered by the Thar Desert on the east side, the Kirthar mountains to the west side, and the Arabian sea to the south. This makes the landscape of Sindh incredibly diverse.

Ilyaas Buksh (@ilyaasallahbuksh)

From the city of Pasni in Balochistan, Ilyaas Buksh is a talented photographer who is particularly active in the region. He is known for expertly capturing the human experience and its associated emotions through his lens. In the past, he has participated in various photo walks in Balochistan, including the Gwadar photo walk and the Meeri Turbat photo walk. For the purpose of the #CaptureRamadanSpark campaign, Ilyaas was challenged to journey through the landscape of Balochistan and capture its unique, historic essence on camera. The region of Balochistan features the incredible Makran Coast along with many other incredible natural wonders that would be attractive for photographers and artists.

The thought process behind developing the camera module of the realme 9 Pro+ was to provide a smartphone camera that is able to capture photos just as well in low-light settings as it would in highly-lit environments. realme’s ProLight technology refers to a combination of hardware and software that works together to give you an enhanced final product. This includes the primary camera’s 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, AI Noise Reduction Engine 3.0, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). These three camera-related optimizations were usually to be expected in premium-priced handsets until realme decided to shake up the status quo as it prides itself on doing. Each of these optimizations has its own purpose.

The Sony IMX766 sensor has significantly large sensor dimensions, which are 1/1.56 inches. The larger sensor dimensions directly correspond to an increase in the amount of light the sensor is able to capture. When compared to previous generations of Sony sensors, the Sony IMX766 has a 63.8% greater light intake and has a 45% greater light intake when compared to the iPhone 13. The Sony IMX766 sensor is able to capture a greater amount of detail in the final image as the large 50MP sensor is capable of storing more information without increasing the file size drastically. The powerful ISP of the realme 9 Pro+’s MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor also allows you to capture up to 35% more detail than its previous generations.

The realme 9 Pro+ is the perfect package for photography enthusiasts. Not only does it have next level photography capabilities for its price segment, it also has an abundance of other exciting features such as a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, 60W SuperDart Charge, 4500mAh battery, and an iconic Light-Shift design. The upcoming handset is truly an exciting bargain for those who have a passion for technology. Uncork your creativity with the wide array of tools that the realme 9 Pro+ puts at your disposal. The realme 9 Pro+ is available for pre-order from Monday, April 18 to Sunday, April 24, 2022 for the attractive price of PKR 69,999/-. If you pre-order now you can receive a pre-booking gift of the realme Power Bank 2i.