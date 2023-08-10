realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pakistan by 2024

With the economy leaping up and import restrictions being lifted, realme plans to bounce back and claim one of the top slots as Pakistan’s bestselling smartphone brand in the coming year.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023) Five years on, realme has earned a lot of accolades for itself. From being the world’s fastest growing smartphone company to being the fastest brand to sell a 100 million devices and the fastest-growing major* 5G brand globally[1], realme has surprised everyone with its superb achievements on many fronts. Every year, the month of August is when realme celebrates its founding anniversary. It is a moment of reflection where the company looks into their journey so far and sets its sights on future achievements.

The company gathers its fans from all over the world in a celebration of their association with the brand. This year, when realme turns five years old, the brand is aiming to propel itself to the top tier in various markets. One such market for realme is Pakistan where the company plans to make a place for itself in the Top 03. This statement of intent is in line with realme’s tagline for its fifth anniversary – Leap Up – where the brand promises to support its users to transcend boundaries and embrace their true potential.

realme’s rise in Pakistan has been nothing short of meteoric. In 2021, the brand cemented its position as the world's fastest growing smartphone brand both globally and locally, by achieving 100 million handset sales globally and two million smartphone sales in Pakistan. These magnanimous milestones were further consolidated as realme touched sales of USD 330 million* worldwide comprising 138% YoY sales growth. realme fans from Pakistan also contributed immensely to its growth making it the best mobile and accessories brand on e-commerce marketplace Daraz.

Due to economic uncertainties and the resulting ban on imports, Pakistan became an almost dormant market for realme in late 2022. However, the brand showcased its resolve to serve local fans and rise once more by recently launching the realme Narzo 50, an affordable smartphone for gaming enthusiasts.

The smartphone manufacturer has also announced the restocking of its immensely popular realme C33 series in the market.

realme has never stopped outdoing itself in terms of branding, product performance, design, quality and customer service. Applying next-level technologies on smartphones and AIoT products, realme can provide next-level experience to consumers.

In the spirit of developing products that leave a lasting impression, realme, in 2021, partnered with world-renowned industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to launch the realme GT Master Edition. The device was designed keeping in mind young, active travellers and features exquisite vegan leather, which is the first concave vegan leather in the industry, to replicate the horizontal grid of the suitcase. realme again worked with Naoto Fukasawa to create the world’s first biopolymer smartphone design, realme GT 2. An environmentally friendly smartphone, GT 2 has received TCO 9.0 sustainability certification for its design and construction, complying with over 40 sustainability performance indicators.

The brand also focuses on creating iconic linkages and in 2023, realme leaned hard into co-branding by launching realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition. The smartphone features a prominent Coke logo and beautiful design touches, like red rings around the camera lenses. The customized interface includes a specially designed lock screen, charging animation, and matching app icons.

realme is banking upon this ingenuity to propel itself further in the local market. With such tremendous potential and products that are affordable yet futuristic, realme remains optimistic ahead of its Fan Fest 2023. Fans across the country can participate in the festivities which include the realme Leap Up Azadi Ride, premiere of an exclusive series of short films directed by award-winning filmmakers, and a fun-filled realme Day which will see a gathering of the realme Community and realme Campus Ambassadors.