Realme And Daraz Geared Up For Another Sale Daraz 12 12

Sat 05th December 2020 | 11:01 AM

Realme is one of the top-selling smartphone brands in Pakistan catering to all phone requirements one might seek at exceptional prices. realme partnered with Daraz.pk for the Daraz 11.11 sale becoming the the Top most sold brand (GMV) in November

The brand partners again for an exclusive sale for Daraz 12.12 from December 12 till December 18, 2020.
realme is a highly popular mobile phone brand and offers multiple smartphones and AIoT products for its customers.

The products include anything from wire-less earphones, Bluetooth earbuds, and mid-range phones to premium flagship phones with the latest technology and artistic designs along with recently launched realme C15 snapdragon version for entry level C series.

Following are the details of realme’s offers for Daraz 12 12. realme c15 features 6000 mAh Mega Battery alongwith 18W quick charging. Modern back design square share quad camera setup with 6.5 inch Mini Drop Display on the front.
realme C15 3GB + 64GB PKR 22,999 - 20,999
realme Buds Air Neo PKR 7,999- 6,599
realme Watch PKR 11,999 - 9,499
realme Buds Q PKR 5,999 - 4,699
realme Buds Air Pro PKR 13,999 - 11,499
realme Watch S PKR 14,999 - 12,499
realme fitness band PKR 3,999 - 3,299
When it comes to online sales, realme has become very popular for online flash sales and one of the top two brands sold out in both October and November.

The brand introduced six new products in November which include two phones and four AIoT products. realme watch S and realme buds air pro are some hot selling products in Category N.
realme gives one of the best Android experiences at an affordable price and fits the usage for every type of tech user in Pakistan.

For an exclusive realme experience, buy your next realme products online from realmeDaraz and get it delivered to your doorstep hassle-free. Daraz also offers its customers to buy realme phones in installment with EMI plans with 0% markup and hassle-free 14 days returns.

