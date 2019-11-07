Realme announced a new variant of Entry level king realme C2 along with an exciting price discount on the best seller hero devicerealme 5

Realme's upward trajectory in Pakistan has been phenomenal since the brand's entry last year, realme has been aggressive in its approach, launching successful budget to mid-range smartphones with an attractive spec sheet and affordable pricing

Realme has made a name for itself by selling smartphones with powerful hardware at prices aggressive enough to go up against its competitors. The company recently launched the Realme 5 series and the flagship realme XT and it did manage to shake the industry up. Now, the company is looking at the lower end of the market by bringing in the upgrade to the Realme C2 with new 3GB + 64GB variant at Rs. 21,999 and special discount of Rs. 2000 on the best-selling realme 5 4GB+128GB variant which will be now available at Rs. 29,999.

realme C2

Taking a leap on entry level smartphone seriesRealme has launched a new storage variant of the realme C2, which comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage paired with 3GB of RAM. The price of this variant is Rs. 21,999 and will be available in the offline market from November 8, 2019.The Realme C2 has so far been available in only two memory configurations – 2GB+16GB and 2GB+32GB in diamond black and blue colours.

The realme C2 is well designed and has a diamond-cut pattern on the back that makes it look premium. The phone is compact and feels comfortable to hold in the hand. It has a dual camera setup at the back which consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Powering the smartphone is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and comes in two variants- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage, and 3GB RAM with 32GB of storage. Realme has packed in a 4000mAh battery which delivers very good battery life. The supplied 10W charger is also quick enough to top the battery up.

realme 5

Big festive sales ahead in November. Realme has also announced exciting discount on the best seller budget hero smartphone Realme 5. The new price of realme 5 4GB+128GB variant will be 29,999.

realme 5 is Pakistan’s first Snapdragon 665 based mobile device. The realme 5 series have also been equipped with fireproof protective separation and triple precautions to guarantee battery safety. realme 5 is available in two new colors - Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple. Realme 5 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Mini-drop Full Screen display, which gives a larger field of view, provides excellent gaming, audio and video experience. With realme 5, the company has enhanced its diamond-cut design with holographic color and reflecting texture. It packs a brand-new image experience with an AI quad camera setup – 119° ultra wide-angle lens (8MP), main camera (12MP), portrait lens (2MP) and ultra macro lens (2MP), as well as an AI front camera (13MP). With a massive 5000 mAH battery for enjoying extra-long entertainment experience, realme 5 runs on Android 9.0 ColorOS 6.0 operating system and is available in 3 variants - 3+64GB priced at PKR 23,999 , 4+64GB priced at PKR 25,999 and 4+128GB will be now available in offline market at price point of PKR 29,999 from November 7, 2019.