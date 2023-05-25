realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C33 (4+64)

More People Can Now Enjoy the real Champion realme C33 (4+64)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25 May, 2023) realme, the world’s fastest growing smartphone brand, is thrilled to announce a substantial price reduction for the realme C33 (4+64) smartphone. This aims to provide customers with even greater value for their money and make the device more accessible to budget-conscious consumers.

The realme C33 (4+64) smartphone, previously priced at PKR 48,999/-, can now be purchased at an unbeatable price of PKR 44,900/-. This price drop is set to captivate smartphone enthusiasts who seek a powerful device with exceptional features without compromising their budget.

Sleek, stylish and pleasing to the eyes, the realme C33 boasts a modern design. The exquisite gradient finish on the back panel adds a touch of sophistication, while the slim profile ensures a comfortable grip. The compact form factor and lightweight construction make it an ideal style companion for any occasion.

Experience immersive visuals like never before with the realme C33's impressive 6.5-inch HD+ display. The large screen-to-body ratio offers an expansive viewing area, providing an exceptional visual experience for gaming, streaming, and browsing. Whether you're watching your favorite movies or engaging in intensive gaming sessions, every detail will come to life with vibrant colors and sharp clarity.

Capture moments with absolute clarity and brilliance using the realme C33's advanced camera system. Equipped with a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP AI primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera, you can effortlessly capture stunning photos with depth and detail. These powerful cameras enhance your selfie game, ensuring you always look your best.

With realme C33, there's no need to compromise on performance. Packed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, this device provides ample space to store all your apps, photos, and videos. Stay powered-up all day long with the realme C33's massive 5000mAh battery. Say goodbye to frequent charging and enjoy uninterrupted usage. Additionally, realme UI based on Android 12 brings a user-friendly interface that enhances productivity and offers a seamless smartphone experience.

The realme C33 is available for purchase at an incredible price of PKR 44,900/-. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to own the ultimate style partner that ticks all the boxes without breaking the bank.