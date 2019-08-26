Realme announces, exciting discount offer on youth’s favorite entry- level kingC2 smartphone

Realme powered by Oppo, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan, has just announced a discounted price on both variants of its entry-level realme C2

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th August, 2019) Realme powered by Oppo, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan, has just announced a discounted price on both variants of its entry-level realme C2. This is a budget smartphone that is now offered at a modest 6.1″ display and a large 4,000mAh battery for less than Rs 16,999. With this new offer, you can get 32GB of internal storage for less than Rs. 17,999.

The Realme C2 option that comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage is will be now available priced at Rs.16, 999and 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variants, are now priced at Rs 17, 999 respectively.

To refresh your memory, Realme C2: Shine like a diamond with mega display and mega battery

The 6.1” Dewdrop Full Screen on realme C2 gives users more immersive experience while watching videos or playing games. Corning glass 3 enhances the screen toughness on the HD+ screen. The Diamond-cut design with 3-layer of paintings and pearl shining particles restores the changing effect from nature, like sky, starry night or waving water and is smudge free. Realme C2 will be available in Diamond Black and Diamond Blue.

The phone comes with a 4000mAh battery with a day usage assured without charging. The 2.0GHZ and octa core Helio P22 processor for realme C2 is capable of a long lasting battery endurance and powerful performance. Realme C2 will support an expandable 256GB storage with triple Independent card slot.

The well-customized AI dual rear camera (13MP+2 MP) are apt for more definite and natural photos with the Chroma Boost that can improve the HDR range and colors.

Realme C2 will also be the first at this price to support a 80fps/480P slow-motion video recording.

Speaking of the Realme C2, in Pakistanientry level smartphones league comparison. Realme C2 is another 'amazing bang for your buck' device from Realme, that can compete with similar phones like theSamsung A10, Oppo A1K - you get a beautiful design, a big display with a tiny notch, dual cameras, and an excellent 4000mAh battery. Talking of the comparison, the C2 holds bigger battery capabilities and a superior dual rear camera setup compared to the above mentioned competitors from telecom giants and that too in a lesser price. This is a very good pick for basic smartphone users, who needs the best performance from their smartphones, and a solid device otherwise at best price point of Rs. 16,999 which none of any other league player offers.

Since its entry into the Pakistani market less than 8 months ago, realme powered by Oppo, has already launched 5 products across different price segments from premium flagships to trendy mid-rangers, all designed particularly for the youth. They are also gearing up for the launch of their next products in the classic realme series in the coming months. realme is proving it has planned an even steeper growth trajectory than its parent company through a targeted focus on the youth.