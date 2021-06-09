UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Realme Announces Global Launch Date For Realme GT And Latest AIoT Strategy

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 12:11 PM

realme Announces Global Launch Date for realme GT and Latest AIoT Strategy

Realme, the fastest-growing smartphone brand, will introduce its highly anticipated 2021 flagship killer phone – the realme GT during the company’s first global launch event on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th April, 2021) realme, the fastest-growing smartphone brand, will introduce its highly anticipated 2021 flagship killer phone – the realme GT during the company’s first global launch event on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

With “Sheer Speed Flagship” as its slogan, the realme GT exemplifies the company’s “Dare to Leap” spirit by bringing cutting-edge design and technology capturing the original essence of the Grand Touring (GT) experience for young people.

In conjunction with the realme GT global launch, the company will also announce its latest AIoT strategy with a slew of new products under realme TechLife. By further developing a wide-ranging AIoT ecosystem, realme aspires to enhance every aspect of young consumers’ modern lifestyle, including their personal, family and travel technology needs.

realme’s CEO Sky Li will deliver an opening speech at the global launch event followed by an overview of realme’s global business strategy by Madhav Sheth, VP and CEO of India and Europe, realme.

In addition, Johnny Chen, realme’s Global Head of Brand Marketing, will officially launch realme TechLife, the company’s upgraded AIoT ecosystem, while Alessio Bradde, realme’s Product Marketing Manager, will introduce the realme GT to global audiences for the first time. Finally, Kwan Jun Jie, Senior Product Marketing Manager, realme, will conclude the event by unveiling realme’s new line of AIoT products.

As realme’s first flagship smartphone of 2021, the realme GT was met with great reception. By bringing realme GT to additional markets overseas, realme is determined to set new standards for flagship experiences for young consumers worldwide.

Related Topics

India Technology Business Europe Company Young June Market Family Event

Recent Stories

TECNO all set to unveil the new Camon 17 series in ..

7 minutes ago

PSL 6: Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars face ..

40 minutes ago

Police set up post in sector D-12

51 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 77 more lives during last 24 hours ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 June 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.