realme Announces Global Launch Date for realme GT and Latest AIoT Strategy

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th April, 2021) realme, the fastest-growing smartphone brand, will introduce its highly anticipated 2021 flagship killer phone – the realme GT during the company’s first global launch event on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

With “Sheer Speed Flagship” as its slogan, the realme GT exemplifies the company’s “Dare to Leap” spirit by bringing cutting-edge design and technology capturing the original essence of the Grand Touring (GT) experience for young people.

In conjunction with the realme GT global launch, the company will also announce its latest AIoT strategy with a slew of new products under realme TechLife. By further developing a wide-ranging AIoT ecosystem, realme aspires to enhance every aspect of young consumers’ modern lifestyle, including their personal, family and travel technology needs.

realme’s CEO Sky Li will deliver an opening speech at the global launch event followed by an overview of realme’s global business strategy by Madhav Sheth, VP and CEO of India and Europe, realme.

In addition, Johnny Chen, realme’s Global Head of Brand Marketing, will officially launch realme TechLife, the company’s upgraded AIoT ecosystem, while Alessio Bradde, realme’s Product Marketing Manager, will introduce the realme GT to global audiences for the first time. Finally, Kwan Jun Jie, Senior Product Marketing Manager, realme, will conclude the event by unveiling realme’s new line of AIoT products.

As realme’s first flagship smartphone of 2021, the realme GT was met with great reception. By bringing realme GT to additional markets overseas, realme is determined to set new standards for flagship experiences for young consumers worldwide.