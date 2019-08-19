Realme becomes no. 1 smartphone of choice for youth in Pakistan after being recognized as ‘Most Popular Brand’ at Daraz Mall Summit 2019

Realme powered by Oppo, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan, Bags the award for ‘Most Popular brand’ at second Annual Daraz Summit

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019) Realme powered by Oppo, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan, Bags the award for ‘Most Popular brand’ at second Annual Daraz Summit.

This Award by Daraz, Pakistan’s leading online marketplace Highlights brand’s contributions to the E-Commerce ecosystem over the past year. Realme accomplished tremendous growth records by creating flash sales and primarily selling products online. Talking on the occasion, Harvey He, Marketing Director - realme Pakistan, said “This award is in tune with our snappy young customers who get a trendy and fast partner that suits their lifestyle in realme. Daraz has seen new sale records with each price drop with the entire stock being sold out in minutes or even seconds at instances. We built our ‘Dare to Leap’ concept based on this mission. We hope to provide young consumers with more surprising products within the same price range, and exceed their expectations, whether in design, performance, or quality.

” Pakistani realme fans have been given a taste of fast paced innovation by the brand through various features like the new technology of a superior VOOC charger in 3pro or an extremely powerful processor that plays freefire in its price range for the first time beating every other competitor. They have continuously taken a leap forward in both design and performance but the golden egg, is keeping the price affordable for the youth. The brand has a youthful identity not only in its devices but also in its business and sales tactics. Since its entry into the Pakistani market less than 8 months ago, realme powered by Oppo, has already launched 5 products across different price segments from premium flagships to trendy mid-rangers, all designed particularly for the youth. They are also gearing up for the launch of their next products in the classic realme series in the coming months. realme is proving it has planned an even steeper growth trajectory than its parent company through a targeted focus on the youth.