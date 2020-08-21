Realme C11: A Good Looking Entry-Level Smartphone With Best Performance

Realme recently launched the Realme C11 targeting the users who want a decently performing good looking smartphone at an affordable price

realme C11 is a different smartphone, what specs and features it is equipped with and how it performs to create a niche for itself in the heavily competitive entry-level segment. We have tried to find that out in our review.

The realme C11 is priced at PKR 16,999 coming in a single configuration with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage in two color options: Mint Green and the Pepper Gray.



Let’s dive in.

Design and build quality

Design is the main highlight of the realme C11. It looks eye-catching, especially the back, which has a textured matte finish made up of plastic. The rounded corners ensure good in hand feeling and better grip for the phone.

The back has an elongated strip that lies off-centre extending from top to the bottom on the left side of the back panel. Towards the bottom, the strip also bears a Realme branding in landscape mode. The square-shaped camera setup on the top-left corner falls in the strip’s line, giving the rear a pretty unique look.

The front has a water-drop notch for the selfie camera. The bezels are thin, barring the chin. At 196 grams, it feels slightly heavier thanks to a big 5,000mAh battery housed inside.

The home button, as usual, is placed on the right spine just below the volume rockers. The left side has two nano SIM card slots and a dedicated microSD card slot for the storage expansion up to 256GB. The bottom features a 3.5mm headphone jack, micro-USB port, microphones, and a mono speaker.



Display and Unlock

The realme C11 has a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ (720×1600) screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a larger footprint due to the slim bezels, although except for the chin. It may not look good on paper, but the display looks sharp and bright, especially indoors. Outside legibility could be an issue, though. There is no Widevine L1 certification. And because of that, the OTT content will be played in standard definition only. The display offers good viewing angles as well.

The realme C11, for its budget orientation, misses out on a fingerprint scanner, leaving you to unlock the phone using a pattern or pin unlock method. By the way, you can make use of the face unlock feature, which we found to be working fine for this price range.

Performance and software

The realme C11 uses the latest 12nm MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core chipset, which is gaming-centric and slightly improved over the Helio P35 in terms of speed. The realme C11 manages to handle the day-to-day task just fine. Since there is mere 2GB RAM, it is advisable to shut down unnecessary apps from the background for a smooth and lighter experience.

When it comes to gaming, the budget smartphone can handle normal games, but games like PUBG are way too demanding for a device of this price range. We played PUBG with the highest graphics set at Balanced+Medium settings.The frame rate settings remain consistently below 30 fps.

On the software end, the Realme C11 runs Realme UI based on Android 10 work smoothly.

Camera performance

On the camera front, the phone comes loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and 2-megapixel depth sensor. It offers 4X zoom, fast PDAF focus, chroma boost mode, HDR mode, Super Nightscape Mode, Slo-mo video and 1080p video recording.

The 5-megapixel selfie camera is capable of taking decent selfies, There's a portrait mode in the front camera as well, and it works aggressively to introduce the bokeh effect in selfies and make them look a tad bit softened.

Battery performance

Like the Realme C3, the Realme C11 also gets a large battery rated at 5,000mAh that easily lasts up to one and a half days or even two days with moderate to heavy usage. The battery supports 10W charging and fills up to 100 per cent in a little over 2 hours through micro-USB port.

According to the company’s claim, the battery could last 12.1 hours of gaming, 21.6 hours of video and 31.9 hours of calls, and 40 days of standby time. In the entry-level segment, users inevitably want a durable battery, and the Realme C11 doesn’t disappoint. We were easily able to get up to 2 days of battery backup with moderate to heavy usage.

Verdict

The realme C11 is available in a single configuration for a price of Rs 16,999, given the hefty battery, the clean user interface and fairly decent cameras that perform well under daylight conditions, realme has managed to strike a balance between affordability and providing best internals. Those looking to buy a beautiful budget phone with exceptional battery life and best performance should consider the realme C11.