Realme C2 Diamond Cut Design For Rs. 13,399 & Realme 5i Quad Camera Battery King For Rs. 21,099 Only On Daraz 11 11 Sale

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 03:45 PM

Realme C2 Diamond Cut Design for Rs. 13,399 & realme 5i Quad Camera Battery King for Rs. 21,099 only on Daraz 11 11 Sale

Realme’s official store on Daraz is offering mega discounts for the Biggest 11 11 Sale

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th November, 2020) Realme’s official store on Daraz is offering mega discounts for the Biggest 11 11 Sale. We have special guests for you on Daraz 11.11 from now till 17th November. realme C2 2GB +32GB variant for just Rs.13,399, realme 5i 3GB+64GB variant for just Rs. 19,999 & 4GB+64GB variant for just Rs.21,099

The realme C2 is the entry-level variant of the C series. This device has got everything that you want to see in a smartphone. Powered by Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 which is 12 nm chipset with 2 GB of RAM for the quick execution of multitasking. A 6.1 inch IPS LCD display screen that presents full HD plus the resolution of 720 x 1560 Pixels. The screen is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass. On the rear, you will find a dual rear camera setup in which the main sensor of 13 megapixels along with 2 megapixels depth sensor. The selfie shooter of the realme C2 is 5 megapixels. On the rear of the handset, there is an LED flash light to assist the camera in low-light conditions. It will run Android 9.0 (Pie), the latest OS available for the smartphones. The realme C2 32GB is fueled with a Li-ion Non-removable 4000 mAh battery. Two beautiful colours Blue & Purple with Diamond cut back design

The Quad Camera Battery King realme 5i, the early variant of the number series with features that has attracted the attention of many customers since its launch.

The specs of the smartphone proves that it is a mid-range device with killer specs now at being offered at special discounted price for Daraz 11 11. Powered by the Snapdragon 665 chipset. This is one of the powerful chipsets that empower smartphones of the mid-range category with 3 GB & 4 GB of RAM. realme has offered the 5i with a ultra wide quad-camera setup at the back. The main sensor of the camera squad is 12 megapixels and the secondary lens is going to be 8 megapixels while the remaining two sensors of the 5i will be 2 megapixels and 2 megapixels. On the front of the device, you will find a 8 megapixels front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. If you want to increase the storage of the 5i then you can use the dedicated slot on the device that allows you to add 256 gigabytes more by applying for a microSD card. The IPS LCD screen of the 5i is 6.52 inches with a water-drop notch that holds the selfie shooter. The resolution of the display screen is 720 x 1600 pixels. The battery of the smartphone is a gigantic one. The 5i by realme with this 5000 mAh battery offers a long period of screen watching time & features reverse charging as well. The Sun rise design on the back sheds light like a rising dawn & comes is two beautiful colours Aqua Blue & Forest Green.

