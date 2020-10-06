Realme C2 with Diamond-cut Design now being offered at best price of Rs. 14,999 only

Realme, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan, has just announced that they will be doing Flash Sales online very soon, it is expected that every month multiple smartphones and AIoT’s from realme’s product portfolio will be offered on Flash Sales exclusively on Daraz

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th October, 2020) Realme, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan, has just announced that they will be doing Flash Sales online very soon, it is expected that every month multiple smartphones and AIoT’s from realme’s product portfolio will be offered on Flash Sales exclusively on Daraz. realme will bring mega deals and discounts for online customer and fans on 10.10, 11.11 and 12.12 with Free Shipping. Flash Sale products with for 10.10 campaign are realme C17, realme 5i, realme Buds Q, realme Watch, realme Fitness Band & realme Buds Air Neo.

To refresh your memory, realme C2: Shine like a diamond with mega display and mega battery now at Rs. 14,999 only

The 6.1” Dewdrop Full Screen on realme C2 gives users more immerse experience while watching videos or playing games. Corning glass 3 enhances the screen toughness on the HD+ screen. The Diamond-cut design with 3-layer of paintings and pearl shining particles restores the changing effect from nature, like sky, starry night or waving water and is smudge free. realme C2 will be available in Diamond Black and Diamond Blue.

The phone comes with a 4000mAh battery with a day usage assured without charging.

The 2.0GHZ and octa core Helio P22 processor for realme C2 is capable of a long lasting battery endurance and powerful performance. realme C2 will support an expandable 256GB storage with triple Independent card slot.

The well-customized AI dual rear camera (13MP+2 MP) are apt for more definite and natural photos with the Chroma Boost that can improve the HDR range and colors. realme C2 will also be the first at this price to support a 80fps/480P slow-motion video recording.

Speaking of the realme C2, in Pakistani entry level smartphones league comparison. realme C2 is another 'very good bang for your buck' device from realme, that can compete with similar phones - you get a beautiful design, a big display with a tiny notch, decent cameras, and an excellent 4000mAh battery - this is a very good pick for basic smartphone users, who needs the best performance from their smartphones, and a solid device otherwise at best price point of Rs. 14,999 which none of any other league player offers. Stay tuned to realme’s Instagram &

Facebook for updates on Flash Sale details.