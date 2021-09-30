realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fraternity

Realme C25s Receives Rave Reviews about its Quality and Features

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th September, 2021) The realme C Series is synonymous with affordability and top notch quality. Therefore, it was a well-deserved feat when all technology reviewers gave their nod to the realme C25s – unanimously calling it a device that gives the best value for money. With its affordable price tag of PKR 22,999/- for the 64GB version and PKR 26,999/- for the 128GB version, realme C25s has won the game in the entry-level price bracket by offering uncompromising quality and features that promise more value to consumers.

From YouTube’s tech fraternity to digital tech news outlets – everyone touted the price of realme C25s as its winning feature while the smartphone packs a powerful performance and long-lasting battery life. Here’s what the top YouTube technology sentiment looks like:

Here are the features that were handpicked as favourites in the realme C25s by tech reviewers and news outlets:

Performance:

realme C25s’ powerhouse performance is what differentiates the smartphone from its competitors. It has a MediaTek Helio G85 Gaming Processor that makes for an exhilarating experience while gaming. realme C25s promises lag-free gaming and video quality, with the Helio G85 giving you uninterrupted fun.

Battery:

Another winning aspect of realme C25s is its long-lasting battery. With a 6,000 mAh capacity that is chargeable with the 18W Quick Charge, one can be sure to never run outta power with realme C25s.

Camera:

The camera prowess of realme C25s was also lauded by tech outlets, with the night time imagery of the 48MP AI Triple Camera being a favourite amongst reviewers.

Display:

An immersive display is what keeps everyone hooked onto their phones. With the realme C25s, people need to look no further. The 6.5-inch Large Display is an outstanding feature throughout technology reviews.

And so, the verdict is out for realme C25s. It is packed with just the right features, tried, tested and vouched for by third-party technology reviewers and news publishers. To top it all off, the realme C25s has TUV Rheinland’s High Reliability Certification making it a true marvel of quality. So, get yours now for PKR 22,999/- for the 64GB version and PKR 26,999/- for the 128GB version.