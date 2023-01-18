UrduPoint.com

Realme C35 - A Design Aesthetic That Takes Your Breath Away

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 03:26 PM

realme C35 - A Design Aesthetic That Takes Your Breath Away

The Glowing Silk Design is back! Capturing the minds of people just the way it did at its launch

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023) The Glowing Silk Design is back! Capturing the minds of people just the way it did at its launch. The realme C35 is restocked with a unique upgrade that extends its memory to 4GB. This means people who were looking for a phone to flaunt with a flair for performance should look no further. realme C35 comes with a flat rim, shiny glass effect rear, round-edged corners and so much more to hype.

Modeled after silk, the realme C35 has a premium look and feel to it. The budget handset aims to provide a sense of luxury you might associate with silk woven clothing. Its aesthetic is similar to phones in a higher price bracket, being clean, simple, yet attractive. Silk was regarded as a symbol of wealth and status in ancient Chinese society. With the realme C35 you can look expensive without having to spend luxuriously.

While it is not commonly known, silk is among the strongest textiles on the planet, having unbelievable tensile strength and elasticity. This has inspired the highly durable design of the realme C35. Undergoing rigorous testing by TUV Rheinland, the realme C35 has proven that it can endure falls, scratches, and that its components are reliable, earning it a TUV Rheinland High Reliability Certification.

The endurance of silk has also inspired the long-lasting 5000mAh battery found in the realme C35. Like silk, the realme C35 is smooth to the touch and shimmers in the light. The realme C35 is ultra-thin, having a thickness of only 8.1mm, making it thinner than most of its competitors. This is symbolic of silk which is also a thin, smooth material. The silky smooth experience also extends to the smartphone’s display as it features a 16.7cm (6.6'') FHD Fullscreen that can provide a resolution of up to 2408x1080 so you can see richer details.

The realme C35 really helps you stand out from the crowd in the best way possible. Apart from all the eye-catching features already discussed, the realme C35 comes equipped with a powerful 50MP AI Triple Camera so you can capture the best images while you look your best. Silk’s history of being kept away from the world because of its value only to be shared with the world at a later stage also mirrors realme’s efforts with democratizing technology over the years which was first locked into more premium segments. realme believes that luxury shouldn’t be hidden behind a steep price tag and that luxury is a feeling everyone deserves.

Related Topics

Resolution World Technology China Budget Price Textile All From Best Silkbank Limited

Recent Stories

PTI always plays politics of chaos in country: San ..

PTI always plays politics of chaos in country: Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraterna ..

Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraternal consultative meeting

2 hours ago
 Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadf ..

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadfast partners

3 hours ago
 KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.