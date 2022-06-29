UrduPoint.com

Realme C35 Brings Solid Quality With The TUV Rheinland High Reliability Certification

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 06:47 PM

realme C35 Brings Solid Quality with the TUV Rheinland High Reliability Certification

Realme’s hottest selling realme C35 comes with an international stamp of quality in the price segment

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022) There are many things you can consider when purchasing a new smartphone: camera performance, display size, design, and many other aspects. However, the most weight in the decision should be given to the quality of the tech that you are purchasing. Purchasing new tech is an investment which is expected to be long-lasting. Performance issues and physical frailty can really dampen the experience of using your new smartphone. The realme brand comes with a long legacy of high quality products. This is why the realme C35 comes with an internationally acclaimed TÜV Rheinland High Reliability Certification which acts as an assurance for realme customers that the product they are about to purchase is durable and worth the investment.

TÜV is a German business consultancy which specializes in certifying compliance with various safety and qualification standards. With over 20,000 employees working in subsidiaries, laboratories, and testing centers across the world, TÜV Rheinland aims to ensure quality and safety for an increasing number of new products and technologies in more new markets. Certificates provided by the international testing body are accredited globally by a variety of national standards organizations. Currently, TÜV Rheinland has issued approximately 23,000 valid certificates for companies worldwide for quality management alone.

The process of getting a product or system certified by TÜV is fairly simple. Working together with TÜV the organization needs to get its product or system tested and audited. Once the product passes the inspection, a product certificate is issued which re-affirms the product has met the required safety and quality criteria. A test mark is also assigned by TÜV which can be used in corporate communication by the organization.

Being the blueprint for smartphone quality, realme collaborated with TÜV Rheinland in order to create the Smartphone High-Reliability Certification.

TÜV Rheinland and realme worked together to create SOPs that would be used for testing and quality control across realme’s complete range of smartphones. This new certification soon became the quality standard benchmark for smartphone brands in major world markets. The process of gaining a TÜV Rheinland Smartphone High-Reliability Certification involves 23 major tests overall. 10 of these tests relate to daily use scenarios such as wear and tear or drop impact, 7 involve extreme environments such as extreme humidity, extreme temperature, or voltage fluctuation, and 6 tests assess the reliability of the system’s components. When taken together these tests provide a holistic evaluation of the quality of the assessed smartphone.

For realme, smartphone build and performance quality are of paramount importance. The tech-democratizer has developed a 6-stage smartphone design process for how their handsets are designed, developed, and tested. Every step in the process is shadowed by the quality control team who have the authorization to redesign any product from scratch is it does not meet the standards that have been set. Even after all of this rigorous quality testing, the realme C35 comes with additional protection for its screen provided by a layer of Panda Glass coating, giving you added protection against cracks and scratches. The realme C35 isn’t just a durable device, it also has a host of incredible features. Featuring an exciting Glowing Silk Design, an advanced 50MP AI Triple Camera setup, massive 5000mAh, and so much more, the realme C35 delivers superior value and benchmark quality in its price segment.

Related Topics

World Business German Panda Price Superior Market All From Weight

Recent Stories

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market lo ..

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market loses 308 points

2 hours ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Haj ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Hajj moon today

3 hours ago
 Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 d ..

Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 days

4 hours ago
 One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

5 hours ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

5 hours ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by Th ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

6 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.