- Home
- Technology
- News
- realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32,999 Only
Realme C61 Now Available In Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty At PKR 32,999 Only
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 03:32 PM
Realme, a brand synonymous with innovation and quality, has once again set new standards in the smartphone industry with the launch of the realme C61 in Pakistan
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10 Sep, 2024) realme, a brand synonymous with innovation and quality, has once again set new standards in the smartphone industry with the launch of the realme C61 in Pakistan. Priced at an accessible PKR 32,999, the realme C61 is designed to offer unmatched durability, exceptional performance, and a host of user-friendly features that cater to the modern consumer's diverse needs.
Durability Meets Advanced Technology
The realme C61 is not just about durability; it's a powerhouse of technology packed into a sleek design. With an IP54 rating, the phone is resistant to dust and water splashes, making it suitable for a wide range of environments. Additionally, the innovative Rainwater Smart Touch technology ensures that users can interact with their device seamlessly, even in wet conditions—a feature that is particularly beneficial in unpredictable weather.
Performance That Excels with Unmatched RAM Capacity
Under the hood, the realme C61 is powered by a robust octa-core chipset, supported by up to 18GB of Dynamic RAM—an unprecedented amount of RAM in this price range in Pakistan. This makes the realme C61 the most powerful device in its segment, ensuring smooth multitasking and fast app launches. The device also comes with 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to a staggering 2TB via a microSD card, providing ample space for all your digital content.
For photography enthusiasts, the realme C61 features a 50MP AI camera that captures stunning images with incredible detail.
Whether it’s capturing a breathtaking landscape or a close-up shot, the camera’s advanced features, including enhanced portrait mode and new filters, allow users to express their creativity effortlessly.
Industry-Leading 24-Month Warranty: A Testament to Durability
One of the standout features of the realme C61 is its industry-leading 24-month warranty, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering reliable and long-lasting products. This warranty, a rarity in this segment, underscores the phone’s exceptional build quality and durability. The realme C61 is engineered to withstand the rigors of daily use, making it a dependable companion for users who demand both performance and resilience.
Adding to the excitement surrounding the launch, the realme C61 is personally endorsed by Olympian and national hero, Arshad Nadeem. Known for his dynamic persona and dedication to excellence, Arshad’s association with realme is a perfect match, reflecting the brand’s values of innovation, performance, and reliability.
The realme C61 is more than just a smartphone; it’s a statement of durability, performance, and user-centric design. Priced at PKR 32,999, it offers incredible value, making cutting-edge technology accessible to a broader audience. With its 24-month warranty, powerful specs, the highest RAM capacity in its price range, and the endorsement of a popular figure like Arshad, the realme C61 is poised to be a game-changer in the Pakistani smartphone market.
Recent Stories
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat
SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships
More Stories From Technology
-
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecurity6 days ago
-
PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers6 days ago
-
Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wins at the first ever international Dragons of Paki ..6 days ago
-
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; Savings Pockets wins ..6 days ago
-
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation7 days ago
-
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realme brings Industry-fi ..7 days ago
-
X, formally Twitter, introduces video calls feature11 days ago
-
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Carbon Energy Storage a ..12 days ago
-
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mines App12 days ago
-
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan!12 days ago
-
WhatsApp plans to improve video call experience by introducing AR feature15 days ago
-
WB consultant presents chairman PITB with his book ‘Technology in policing’15 days ago