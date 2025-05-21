realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light Design Meets Segment’s Largest 6300mAh Battery

Realme has officially unveiled its newest C series smartphone in Pakistan — the realme C71 — offering a stunning blend of cutting-edge features, premium aesthetics, and unmatched battery performance at an attractive starting price of PKR 35,999

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th May, 2025) realme has officially unveiled its newest C series smartphone in Pakistan — the realme C71 — offering a stunning blend of cutting-edge features, premium aesthetics, and unmatched battery performance at an attractive starting price of PKR 35,999.

Available in two memory variants — 6GB/128GB at PKR 35,999 and 8GB/128GB at PKR 39,999 — the realme C71 will go on sale starting May 24 across Pakistan via authorized retailers, leading online platforms, and retail stores nationwide.

A Design That Speaks Premium

The realme C71 flaunts a light feather design, marking it as the thinnest in its segment at just 7.79mm. Available in two refined color options — White Swan and Forest Owl — this ultra-slim device blends sophistication with comfort.

A true design highlight is the dynamic breathing light, an exclusive feature in this price segment. This glowing notification system supports seven colors and five customizable glowing modes, making alerts for calls, alarms, or messages both functional and fashionable.

The Segment’s Largest Battery

Equipped with a massive 6300mAh battery — the largest in its class — the realme C71 ensures users stay powered through long days.

With 45W fast charging, users can enjoy up to two full days of use with just an hour of charge. A 5-minute top-up provides up to 10% battery life, while just 37 minutes delivers 50% power.

Immersive Display and Smart Performance

With a 6.67-inch 120Hz Eye Comfort Display, the C71 guarantees an ultra-smooth viewing experience with vivid visuals even under direct sunlight, thanks to its 725 nits brightness.

The device is powered by a UNISOC T7250 Octa-Core Chipset, supported by 6GB/8GB RAM (expandable up to 24GB Dynamic RAM) for fluid multitasking. It features a 50MP AI rear camera and a 5MP front camera, enhanced by AI tools like AI Clear Face, AI Image Matting, and AI Eraser.

Built to Last

The C71 comes with IP64 dust and water resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 128GB internal storage, expandable via microSD card — making it a reliable and feature-rich choice for users seeking style and durability.

Availability and Pricing

realme C71 6GB/128GB – PKR 35,999/-

realme C71 8GB/128GB – PKR 39,999/-

Availablity starting May 24 through authorized retailers, online platforms, and retail stores across Pakistan.