Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2025 | 05:04 PM
After a month of using the realme C75, I’ve had the chance to test its strengths and weaknesses
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) After a month of using the realme C75, I’ve had the chance to test its strengths and weaknesses. While it excels in several areas like battery life and durability, there are some trade-offs. Here’s an honest, balanced review to help you decide if it’s the right phone for you.
Battery Life: A True Highlight
The 6000mAh battery is undoubtedly the star of the show. It delivers exceptional longevity, even for heavy users.
- I consistently got 7 hours of gaming or 13 hours of streaming before needing a charge.
- Standby mode is incredible—lasting almost a week with minimal use.
- The reverse charging feature is a practical bonus, letting me power up other devices on the go.
Charging with the 45W fast charger is quick but not instantaneous. It took just under 40 minutes to hit 50%, but a full charge took about 90 minutes, which could be improved.
Durability: Rugged and Reliable
One of the standout features of the C75 is its IP69 waterproof rating. It handled spills, splashes, and even a brief dunk in water without issue. The sonic wave water ejection technology worked as promised, clearing water from the speakers effectively.
The ArmorShell Glass also offers solid protection. The phone survived several accidental drops with only minor scuffs. However, the glossy back attracts fingerprints, which is a slight drawback for those who prefer a pristine look.
Performance: A Mixed Bag
The Helio G92 Max chipset handles daily tasks like messaging, streaming, and light gaming well. Multitasking is smooth, thanks to up to 8GB of RAM. That said, for a phone in this price range, the chipset feels slightly underwhelming when pushed.
During extended gaming sessions or with resource-heavy apps, I noticed some lag and occasional stutters. While this might not bother casual users, it’s worth noting for gamers or power users.
Display and Design: Functional but Flawed
The 90Hz FHD display is a pleasure to use indoors, offering smooth scrolling and vibrant colors. However, outdoor visibility under bright sunlight is a challenge.
The Lightning Gold and Storm Black colors are visually appealing, but the back panel’s tendency to pick up smudges detracts from its overall look. The build quality, however, is solid, and the phone feels sturdy and well-balanced.
Price and Value
The realme C75 is available in two variants:
- 8GB/128GB for PKR 49,999.
- 8GB/256GB for PKR 54,999.
For its price, the phone offers a combination of durability, battery life, and practical features that’s hard to beat.
Final Thoughts
After a month, the realme C75 has proven to be a dependable companion, especially for those who need a phone with long battery life and rugged durability. The industry-first 1-year water damage protection warranty is a huge plus, offering peace of mind for those prone to accidents.
That said, the chipset may not satisfy users looking for top-tier performance, and the display struggles in outdoor settings. If your priorities are a long-lasting battery, waterproofing, and reliability at a reasonable price, the realme C75 is an excellent choice. For those who need cutting-edge performance or camera tech, exploring other options might be worthwhile.
In conclusion, the realme C75 delivers solid value for money and stands out as a great budget option for durability-focused users.
