Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records With Its Waterproof Promise
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 01:28 PM
Realme C75 Sets Market Ablaze as the First Truly Waterproof Smartphone
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) As the realme C75 continues its journey through the Pakistani market, its offline sales have become the talk of the town, reflecting an incredible surge in demand and consumer enthusiasm. The buzz around this smartphone, with its IP69 waterproof certification and cutting-edge features, has captivated audiences, solidifying realme’s position as a brand that understands the pulse of its consumers.
From bustling retail outlets to neighborhood mobile shops, the realme C75 has garnered unparalleled attention. Its revolutionary features, such as the unmatched water and dust resistance, 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and stylish design, have set a new benchmark for smartphones in its segment. With vibrant color options like Lightning Gold and Storm Black, customers are drawn to both its functionality and aesthetic appeal.
Price point is another reason for its popularity. The device is available in two variants. The 8GB/128GB variant is available for PKR 49,999 and the 8GB/256GB variant can be purchased for PKR 54,999.
Retailers report overwhelming responses, with some stores experiencing stock shortages due to the high demand. The one-year water damage warranty, a first in the industry, has further cemented the device’s appeal, offering customers peace of mind and reaffirming realme’s commitment to quality and innovation.
The market’s excitement underscores the realme C75’s success as a device that combines premium features with affordability, making it accessible to a broader audience. As realme starts 2025 on a high note, the C75’s remarkable reception in Pakistan reaffirms its status as a game-changer in the tech space and a trusted companion for users seeking resilience and performance.
Recent Stories
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season
Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia
Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain
53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness
Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17
More Stories From Technology
-
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise1 minute ago
-
PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner to Boost Youth-Centric ICT Initiatives4 days ago
-
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evaluation, P&D Board Punj ..5 days ago
-
Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warranty Now Available i ..7 days ago
-
A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza10 days ago
-
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!11 days ago
-
PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monitoring & Evaluation S ..12 days ago
-
Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon13 days ago
-
PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan13 days ago
-
PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at ASTP15 days ago
-
PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event19 days ago
-
PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Perspective’20 days ago