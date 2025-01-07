realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise

Realme C75 Sets Market Ablaze as the First Truly Waterproof Smartphone

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) As the realme C75 continues its journey through the Pakistani market, its offline sales have become the talk of the town, reflecting an incredible surge in demand and consumer enthusiasm. The buzz around this smartphone, with its IP69 waterproof certification and cutting-edge features, has captivated audiences, solidifying realme’s position as a brand that understands the pulse of its consumers.

From bustling retail outlets to neighborhood mobile shops, the realme C75 has garnered unparalleled attention. Its revolutionary features, such as the unmatched water and dust resistance, 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and stylish design, have set a new benchmark for smartphones in its segment. With vibrant color options like Lightning Gold and Storm Black, customers are drawn to both its functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Price point is another reason for its popularity. The device is available in two variants. The 8GB/128GB variant is available for PKR 49,999 and the 8GB/256GB variant can be purchased for PKR 54,999.

Retailers report overwhelming responses, with some stores experiencing stock shortages due to the high demand. The one-year water damage warranty, a first in the industry, has further cemented the device’s appeal, offering customers peace of mind and reaffirming realme’s commitment to quality and innovation.

The market’s excitement underscores the realme C75’s success as a device that combines premium features with affordability, making it accessible to a broader audience. As realme starts 2025 on a high note, the C75’s remarkable reception in Pakistan reaffirms its status as a game-changer in the tech space and a trusted companion for users seeking resilience and performance.