Realme Confirms To Launch Its Speed Flagship Realme GT3 During MWC On February 28

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 12:46 PM

realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 28

Realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, confirmed that it will unveil realme GT3 – its next-gen flagship device during Mobile World Congress 2023

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2023) realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, confirmed that it will unveil realme GT3 – its next-gen flagship device during Mobile World Congress 2023. The MWC ‘23 is slated to kick-off on Monday, February 27 in Barcelona, Spain, where realme will reveal its GT3 smartphone with an offline launch event on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

The all-new realme GT3 device marks another milestone for realme’s leap-forward journey as it is equipped with the first-ever 240W world’s fastest charging power. realme believes that pushing the boundaries is not about reaching towards an end but opening up new possibilities for a start.

Join us for the greatest leap ever in the GT journey. People can catch the launch live on YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/zAHrL8M4ttY

