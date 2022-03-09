UrduPoint.com

Realme Continues Its Long History Of Innovation With The Launch Of The World’s Fastest Charging In The RealmeGT Neo 3

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 02:26 PM

realme Continues its Long History of Innovation with the Launch of the World’s Fastest Charging in the realmeGT Neo 3

The first of its kind 150WUltraDart Charge architecture gives you 50% charging in just five minutes

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022) For the first time since their inception, realme took center stage at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) to reveal exciting details about their lineup in 2022. Apart from the introduction of the realme GT 2 Pro, the piece of news that has everyone on high alert is the unveiling of realme’s new UltraDartCharging Architecture technology. realme has always been known for its Dare to Leap spirit and commitment to taking leaps in technology that others are too afraid to take. The first phone in realme’s arsenal that will be incorporating this innovative technology is the realme GT Neo 3 which comes with the world’s fastest 150W UltraDart Charge. With the power of UltraDartCharging Architecture, the realme GT Neo 3 is able to charge from 0% to 100% in a staggering time of five minutes.

realme has always understood that charging is one of the most common pain points afflicting smartphone users. Thus, it has committed its resources over the years to innovation in the sphere of charging. Innovations in fast charging have had a significant impact on consumer usage and charging patterns over time. In the past, realme smartphones usually came equipped with either its Dart Charge or SuperDart Charge technologies, which give users charging power between 18W and 65W. The handsets were able to be fully charged in under 35 minutes. However, realme was not satisfied with this and has continuously invested in providing the public with the fastest and most efficient charging experience possible to take that to the next level. This resulted in the newest breakthrough presented at the MWC, realme’sultrafast 150W charging technology, which can reach 50% charging in just 5 minutes.

realme’sUltraDart Charging Architecture, also known as UDCA, is realme’s latest technical breakthrough.

It can support charging powers between 100W and 200W while providing technological advancements in speed, safety, and battery life.Firstly, UDCA provides the world fastest charging speed. Specifically, the Ultradart Charging of UDCA utilizes Multi Boost Charge Pumps to increase the charging current, allowing the charging speed of the smartphone to drastically increase. Speed on its own is meaningless and can be dangerous for your system which is why UDCA also has outstanding safety and battery life performance.In terms of safety, UDCA helps the smartphone always keep the temperature at an optimal level while charging. This is possible thanks to theUDCA’s Temperature Management Algorithm which keeps the thermal temperature below 43°C. Because of this, users can spend long hours playing games or streaming HD videos without having to worry about potential safety hazards.

More importantly, realme’sUltradartCharging Architecture also gives smartphones reliable Ultra Battery Protection. Generally, for contemporaries with fast-charging capabilities on the market, high charging speed often comes with the tradeoff of losing battery life. However, realme’s UDCA is equipped with industry-leading lithium batteries which retain 80% battery capacity even after 1000+ Complete Charge Cycles. This ensures the battery would have a longer life with a higher maximum charging capacity.The upcoming realme GT Neo 3 is but the first fast charging smartphone with 150W charging and the Ultradart Charging Architecture. Being a tech democratizer, realme has plans to bring this technology to mass production soon and incorporate the technology in their future lineup of phones.

Related Topics

World Technology Mobile Alert Congress Market National University From Arsenal

Recent Stories

PITB Celebrates International Women's Day at Arfa ..

PITB Celebrates International Women's Day at Arfa Software Park

37 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 22,454 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 22,454 new community cases of COVID-19

43 minutes ago
 Europe stocks rebound sharply at the open 9th Mar, ..

Europe stocks rebound sharply at the open 9th Mar, 2022

43 minutes ago
 Aussie states continue to battle COVID-19 amid cat ..

Aussie states continue to battle COVID-19 amid catastrophic floods

43 minutes ago
 US petrol prices hit record high: $4.17 a gallon

US petrol prices hit record high: $4.17 a gallon

43 minutes ago
 Oil prices surge as US bans Russian energy imports ..

Oil prices surge as US bans Russian energy imports

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>