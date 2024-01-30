realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 04:02 PM

In an exciting development for realme fans across Pakistan, the smartphone manufacturer has announced a significant reduction for its popular C series devices

The realme C53, now available for PKR 34,999, down from PKR 39,999, is a marvel of engineering. This device isn't just about its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It's a powerhouse with a 50MP AI Camera that promises crystal clear photos, a sizeable 17.13cm (6.74’’) 90Hz Display for ultra-smooth visuals, and a massive 5000mAh battery coupled with 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, ensuring your device powers up in no time. The combination of a powerful octa-core chipset and up to 16GB Dynamic RAM (available on the 8GB version) means multitasking is a breeze. And all this tech is encased in a slim, 7.49mm Shiny Champion Design body, making it one of the thinnest in realme's lineup.

The realme C51 series doesn't stay behind. Its 4GB RAM +128GB memory variant is now available for PKR 29,999, ensuring you have a choice that suits your budget without compromising on performance.

These devices feature fast charging capabilities, expansive displays, and sleek designs, tailored for an audience that values both aesthetics and performance. The C53 series, for example, boasts a high screen-to-body ratio, peak brightness of 560nits for clear outdoor visibility, and a touch sampling rate that enhances the touch response for a more reactive experience.

The other variants in the realme C51 series are also more affordable. The realme C51 with the 4GB RAM and 64 GB memory is now available for PKR 27,999 while the realme C51 variant with the 3GB RAM and 64GB memory is now available for PKR 25,999.

With these new attractive prices, realme reaffirms its commitment to bringing feature-packed devices to consumers at a fraction of the cost. Whether for gaming, photography, or day-to-day use, the realme C53 and C51 series are designed to exceed expectations.

Hurry to the nearest store to avail these incredible offers and join the realme family today. Stay ahead of the curve with a smartphone that promises to be your reliable partner in the tech-driven world!

