realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created with Raamis for the 11.11 Sale on Daraz

For all the realme fans out there its time to groove to the Wish Come True Anthem and prep for the hottest realme sale of the year on Daraz this 11.11

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022) With the Single’s Day nearing and the anticipation building, realme has dropped the hottest anthem of the season. Touted as the Wish Come True anthem, the song features Raamis rapping and calling out all youngsters to celebrate being their real selves.

The anthem heralds the much awaited realme 11.11 Sale on Daraz, which is the year’s biggest-ever sale by realme. Each year, realme fans help break records of previous sales held by realme, making it a chart topping brand on Daraz. This year will be no different, and that is why in celebration of its loyal fanbase, realme has released this anthem as an ode to them.

The brand’s beloved mascot has also undergone a transformation - becoming the genie that shall make all their wishes come true. Donning the avatar of Aladin, GenieMeow hovers out of the magical lamp to fulfill all the wishes from November 11 - 22, 2022.

For the 11.

11 Sale, realme is introducing exciting bundle deals and discounts on its hottest smartphones and AIoT products. The realme smartphones featured during the sale event include the realme C11, realme C25Y, realme C35, realme 9i, realme 9 4G, and the realme 9 Pro+. Excited fans can also avail a special 1-day bundle offer whereby they can receive a realme Power Bank for free on the purchase of a realm 9 Pro+ handset.

A vast collection of tech-savvy AIoT products such as realme 33W Dart Charge Power Bank, realme Power Bank 2, realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2i, realme Buds Q2, realme Buds Air 2, realme Buds Air 2 Neo, realme Buds Air Neo, realme Buds Air Pro, realme Buds Q, realme Buds Wireless, realme Buds Wireless Pro, realme Smart Band, realme Band 2, realme Smart Scale, realme Smart Watch, and realme Watch S are also having their prices slashed during the sale.

So, while you wait for the date to arrive, listen in to the anthem and get your dancing shoes on for the Wish Come True anthem.