realme earns the ‘Quality Master Award’ from UrduPoint Pakistan

UrduPoint conducted a survey about smartphone quality for the first time in Pakistan to check if its readers and the consumers at-large can identify aspects of top notch quality in their smartphones.

Quality is the center of every product or service that we use. Everyone harps about quality consistently – through their ads, messages and every marketing gimmick. Companies spend heavily on quality, ensuring that their product is second to none in quality attributes. Therefore, UrduPoint conducted a survey from its readers to check how important quality is for them when it comes to smartphones.

The survey quizzed people about different aspects of quality in their smartphones, giving them a choice among different brands such as Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Huawei, Infinix, Tecno and realme.

At the end of four days, the respondents handed it down to realme and chose the brand as their preferred choice when it comes to Quality. Thereby, UrduPoint has awarded its Quality Master Award to realme.

realme is a mobile telecommunications corporation that is known for its uniquely manufactured smartphones. The company is based in China, but after growing demand in Pakistan, the multinational smartphone manufacturer expanded its operations and erected an assembly plant in Lahore.

The local assembly plant employs hundreds of people from Pakistan, and local production meant that the cost was cut by a significant margin making the smartphones available at an affordable price range.

But, were realme able to follow the internationally set standards of smartphone production?

UrduPoint also discovered that realme holds a TUV Rheinland Smartphone High Reliability Certification, indicating that all procedures are followed to assure brand quality, enhancing the company's image and reputation as it offers one-of-a-kind smartphones to the consumer market.

The High Reliability Certification has been the key driver in the production of realme’s C21. The unique ground-breaking smartphone is the first of its kind in the world due to the TUV Rheinland Smartphone High Reliability Certification standards.

The TUV Rheinland Smartphone High Reliability Certification maintains the highest quality regulations, requiring mobile products to pass stringent and thorough tests to provide consumers with a world-class experience.

The certification itself speaks volumes for the realme brand.

TÜV Rheinland's Smartphone High-Reliability Certification, which has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact, establishes the highest level of standards for consumer devices as well as industry requirements for key markets worldwide. To provide the finest experience, every realme mobile phone undergoes extensive quality testing.

With this announcement, UrduPoint shall undertake a visit to realme’s assembly plant in Lahore to see the quality testing standards first-hand. Let’s see if the brand stands up to what our readers have selected… but for that, you have to stay tuned.