Realme Entitled Fast Company’s "50 Most Innovative Companies In China” Of 2020

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23nd Dec, 2020) The young trendsetting technology company, realme is committed to providing premium smartphones and AIoT products globally. The brand with the “Dare to Leap” slogan, brings forward the latest technologies and trendsetting design for its global users. realme has been expanding in Pakistan as well, introducing its best technology phones and AIoT products for an improved lifestyle. The brand has been honored to be entitled in 2020 China’s “50 Most Innovative Companies” list by Fast Company, one of the world’s leading business media.

realme's has reached great heights with its innovative achievements and rapid growth in the field of technology and has been acknowledged by major international authorities and mainstream media. Realme was ranked seventh in the world, shipping 14.8 million units in the third quarter of 2020, and its comprehensive experience in providing great performance with trendsetting designed products. In November 2020, Counterpoint announced realme as the world's fastest-selling smartphone brand with 50 million units sold in just 9 quarters.

Fast Company is one of the top three prestigious business media outlets in the world, same as "Fortune" and "Business Week". The "50 Most Innovative Companies" enlists the comprehensive innovation capabilities of multiple global enterprises, to find the innovative competitiveness and investment value across the world.

As a pioneering brand, realme adheres to the brand spirit of "Dare to Leap" and continues to grow against the downtrend, becoming one of the smartphone brands which reported growth in the first two quarters of 2020.

The founder and CEO of realme, Li Bingzhong commented, “There are two ways to innovate: One way is the research and development of high-tech, to have the innovation ability in high-precision fields, and the other way is to greatly reduce the cost of mature or about to mature technology and popularize the technology. realme is taking the second path."

Realme leads to provide the young generation with smartphones and AloT products with leap-forward technologies and trendsetting design at a reasonable price. realme is the first brand to launch the 65W SuperDart Fastest Charging smartphone in Pakistan. It is also the first brand to introduce the 64MP camera and the fastest Snapdragon 865/765G processor in its phones in Pakistan. realme is the popularizer of 5G in the world and is one of the first smartphone brands in the industry to launch 5G smartphones in many markets.

realme believes in facilitating the youth of Pakistan and globally to experience the most advanced technology, which is the true meaning of realme’s "Dare to Leap" spirit. realme will continue to bring the best for its customers in Pakistan with technology innovation and a better lifestyle with surprises from the AIoT and Category N products.