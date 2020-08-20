Realme fan fest 20-8; Fastest Growing AIOT Brand offering newly launched products on Hot Sale Saamaan.pk

Realme’s explosive performance has made it one of the fastest growing smartphone brands in the world with over 40 million global users, and today the company is expanding into the nebulous “lifestyle tech” market with products in new categories

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th August, 2020) Realme’s explosive performance has made it one of the fastest growing smartphone brands in the world with over 40 million global users, and today the company is expanding into the nebulous “lifestyle tech” market with products in new categories.

After several speculations, online leaks and teasers, realme has launched it much-anticipated products in Pakistan on August 18.

The watch, which goes by the name realme Watch, is the company's first-ever smartwatch. realme c12 which has a massive 6000 Mah bttery, realme Buds Q co created with franch designer Hose Levy with bass boost drivers.

These amazing realme products among others like realme 6 (8GB Ram & 128 GB storage )will be available on Fan Festival sale live on saamaan.pk 12am sharp 20th August with upto 25% discount.

realme Pakistan is being recognized as the fastest growing AIOT brand. To share the moment with real fans Super Brand Day Hot Sale deals are:

realme 6 (8GB+128GB) Hot Sale Price PKR 43,999

realme BudsQ Hot Sale Price PKR 4,499

realme smartwatch Hot Sale Price PKR 9,499

With Dare-to-Leap spirit, realme makes continuous efforts to bring to the youth products beyond expectation and quickly successfully manage to achieve more than 40 million global users.

Focusing on AIoT, realme plans to create a complete AIoT ecosystem young brand has grouped its AIoT products into three categories — Personal, Home and Travel.

In 2020, realme has implemented a 'Smartphone + AIoT' dual-driven strategy.

In spite of a challenging economic environment, realme has successfully met targets laid out in this initiative. realme is on track to launch over 50 AIoT products in 2020 and over 100 the following year.

In Q1 2020, despite realme being a new entrant into the smart personal audio market in India, it has secured a third place in terms of market share, according to a report by Canalys, a research firm.



realme defines its AIoT strategy as a "1+4+N" initiative, which refers to one core product (smartphones), complemented by four major groups of lifestyle devices (speakers, earphones, TVs and watches) which is in turn supported by "N" types of smart accessories.