Realme First Flash Sale on saamaan.pk Sold Out within on First Day!

Realme has launched its AIOT products in Pakistan teasingrealme fitness band along with realme Buds Air Neo

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) Realme has launched its AIOT products in Pakistan teasingrealme fitness band along with realme Buds Air Neo. Flash Sale of these two smart accessories are live on saamaan.pk id live exclusiveys been sold out with 1000 units at first day of it’s flash sale. realme fans are loving the high-performing tech lifestyle products which they desire. Together, AIoT products and smartphones will enable the next growth trajectory for realme in Pakistan.

realme fitness band & realme buds air neo are offered on saamaan.pk exclusive flash sale daily during 8 PM – 9 PM from 15th – 21st June. The flash sale price of realme fitness band is Rs 2,999/- rather than Rs 3,999/- & flash sale price for realme buds air neo is Rs 5,999/- rather than Rs 7,999/-. One of the popular tech KOL Bilal Munir has been endorsing the flash sale over realme Pakistan official Instagram. Alongwith the flash sale offer realme fans can now get another free product on booking of realme band or Air buds Neo on saamaan.pk they just need to share the screenshot of booking order and tag @realmepakistan on Instagram to get a chance of winning an extra product.

realme band

The realme Band is certainly one of the most affordable fitness bands in the market today, but that doesn’t mean that performance is compromised. With a retail price of just Rs 3,999/- , headlining features include a large 0.96” colour display which has a display range of over 65,000 colors. Designed to be used for advanced health and fitness monitoring, the realme Band has 5-level brightness adjustment via the realme Link app for better visibility outdoors (or indoors), along with a “gravity sensor” to automatically wake up the display. ,

The importance of health monitoring is more apparent now than ever, and real-time heart rate monitoring is a key feature of realme’s latest wearable. Whether you’re exercising or simply working from home, the high precision PPG optical heart rate sensor measures your heart rate in real-time every 5 minutes—to a high degree of accuracy, according to realme. Of course, sleep is also a key aspect of life, and the realme band even has an intelligent algorithm to analyse your sleep quality; knowledge is power, after all.

In any balanced lifestyle, regular exercise is vital. And with 9 sport modes included, you’re pretty much covered with the advanced performance tracking metrics available—even one for games of cricket.

Meanwhile, with IP68 water resistance, the fitness band is protected against dirt, dust, sand, and “occasional dips in the water”.

As a cherry on top, realme has also designed their new wearable with convenience and ease-of-use in mind. For example, charging the realme Band is one of the easiest methods around: plug it directly into a USB port, no cables required. Even on the software side of things, the realme Band supports almost all app notifications, so you’ll never miss a message from work again.

All of that is supported via the realme Link app, which is available on the Google Play Store and the App Store.

realme Buds Air Neo

To complement this lifestyle, realme has also announced a value-for-money pair of TWS earbuds: the realme Buds Air Neo at retails price of Rs 7,999/- . This is essentially a “Lite” version of the previously-launched realme Buds Air, albeit one with a larger 13mm DBB sound driver along with dynamic bass boost for the perfect listening experience. Powered by the R1 chip, the Buds Air Neo offers up to 3 hours of music playback on a full charge, and 17 hours in total with the included charging case.

But the idea of a balanced lifestyle also involves sitting back, relaxing, and giving your mind a rest from the hectic world around us. For many of us, that involves gaming—specifically, mobile gaming. As such, the Super Low Latency mode is essential. As any seasoned gamer will tell you, latency is a key aspect of gaming. For example, high latency results in a delayed response from the gamer, which is very often a make-or-break in-game situation. This is all part of the Gaming Mode, which offers a reduced audio latency of just 119.2ms—perfect for first-person shooter games like COD or PUBG.

Plus, with the help of Google Fast Pair Technology (GFP) and Bluetooth 5.0 technology, the realme Buds Air Neo supports Instant Auto Connection with smartphones. All you need to do is open the realme Buds Air Neo charging case, and compatible phones will automatically detect the earbuds for easy and instant pairing (10m effective range).

And when you’re exercising, the Buds Air Neo are also the ideal companion—in rain or shine. With an IPX4 splash-proof resistance, you should be safe to run in the rain, so you won’t have to pause your music playback no matter what.