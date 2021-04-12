UrduPoint.com
Realme Gaming Championship – Narzo Edition Comes To An End Setting Fire Within The Gaming Community Of Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 06:07 PM

realme Gaming Championship – Narzo Edition Comes to an End Setting Fire within the Gaming Community of Pakistan

The gaming championship was held in partnership with Free Fire and the winners walked away with Narzo 30A and cash prizes

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th April, 2021) Mobile gamers across Pakistan were treated to an exhilarating finale of the realme Gaming Championship – Narzo Edition which was held in partnership with Free Fire.

The grand finale saw 12 top teams qualify from across the country, making through various grueling rounds. The team “Five Mutants” clinched the title while 11 others stood runners up.

The winning team received four realmeNarzo 30A devices and a PKR 50,000/- cash prize, while a host of cash prizes were distributed amongst the runner ups.
The realme Gaming Championship – Narzo Edition was organized to commemorate the launch of realmeNarzo 30A.

It was meant to entice the mobile gaming community, especially those who love to indulge in Free Fire.

This was the second such gaming championship held under the auspices of realme Pakistan. When it comes to gaming, the realmeNarzo 30A is a beast with its MediaTekHelio G85 processor, that packs a powerful performance.


Twelve teams made it through the qualifying rounds and subsequent finals to reach the grand finale. The championship saw some of the most powerful gamers from Pakistan compete neck and neck with each other including HOTSHOTESPORTS, The Eternals, Team Janbaz, Five Mutants, TG_MAMBA, ThePredator, Vikings, Anonymous, No Chance, House of Blood, Spyware, and ISI Rangers.
The team “Five Mutants” won the final round with a very tough and exciting match that was streamed live on realme’s official Facebook and YouTube channels, engaging thousands of viewers.

