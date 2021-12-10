UrduPoint.com

Realme GT 2 Pro Will Come With New Flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 04:25 PM

realme GT 2 Pro will come with new flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2021, realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, announced it will be one of the first manufacturers to launch a smartphone powered by Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th December, 2021) At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2021, realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, announced it will be one of the first manufacturers to launch a smartphone powered by Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform. The new flagship of realme will be called realme GT 2 Pro which is the first Pro product of realme GT series and the most premium flagship of realme.

realme VP Chase xu said in his video speech at Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2021 that Qualcomm Technologies has always been one of the realme's most important collaborators. realme has already started the development of realme GT 2 Pro a few months ago, and will deliver a real high-end flagship product that will exceed the expectations of young users around the world.

realme has worked closely with Qualcomm Technologies since its inception to bring dozens of high quality, powerful smartphones to consumers around the world from the 4G era to the 5G era.

In 2021, realme was one of the first manufacturers to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and 870G 5G Mobile Platforms. realme GT Master Edition Explorer 5G with Snapdragon 870 and realme GT with Snapdragon 888 have been widely recognized by the markets around the world.

With powerful performance and top 5G capabilities, Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, has expanded new possibilities for the development of realme's new flagship realme GT 2 Pro, especially in terms of gaming, AI capability and 5G, pushing user experience to a new level and becoming the powerful engine for realme's first premium flagship. realme will work with Qualcomm Technologies to bring new premium performance experience to young users around the world!

