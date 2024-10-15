- Home
Realme GT 6 To Launch Exclusively On Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With The Best Chipset In The World
Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 03:08 PM
Pre-orders for the device start on October 16 for PKR 149,999/- so grab yours before the limited stock runs out
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, is proud to announce the exclusive launch of its latest flagship device, the realme GT 6, on Daraz.pk. Pre-orders will begin on October 16, and the highly anticipated devices will be available for purchase starting October 19 at a price of PKR 149,999/-. The realme GT 6 features a Nano-Mirror back cover that blends sleek metallic finishes with a modern, reflective texture. Fans will have the option of choosing between Fluid Silver and Razor Green colors.
The realme GT series has become a flagship killer, and the upcoming launch of the realme GT 6 in Pakistan will excite smartphone users who are looking for new options in the premium segment. Building on its success in the mid-range market, realme is now setting its sights on the premium, high-end smartphone segment. Known for delivering cutting-edge technology at accessible prices, realme is taking a bold step into the flagship arena, offering a device that stands toe-to-toe with the best in the industry. The realme GT 6 combines cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and advanced features that appeal to tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.
Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor – Best Chipset in the World
The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset powers the realme GT 6, offering industry-leading speed and efficiency. Whether you're gaming, multitasking, or streaming, the realme GT 6 delivers lightning-fast performance without lag or slowdown. With an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of over 1,650,000, users can expect the smoothest experience across all applications.
6000 Nits Ultra-Bright AMOLED Display – World’s Brightest Display
The realme GT 6 offers an ultra-bright 6000 Nits display, the brightest display in its class, ensuring visibility even under direct sunlight.
The 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate provides smooth scrolling, crisp visuals, and Dolby Vision playback, elevating your multimedia and gaming experiences to a whole new level.
5500mAh Battery with 120W SuperVOOC Fast Charging – Fastest in the Segment
With a 5500mAh battery, the realme GT 6 is built to last all day, even with heavy use. The addition of 120W SuperVOOC fast charging allows users to charge the phone to 50% in just 10 minutes, ensuring you're always powered up and ready to go. This combination of a large battery and ultra-fast charging gives users peace of mind for both work and play.
Sony LYT 303 Camera Sensor – Best in Class for Photography
Featuring a 50MP primary camera with the Sony LYT 303 sensor, the realme GT 6 redefines smartphone photography. This top-tier camera provides exceptional clarity, color accuracy, and industry-leading night mode for low-light photography. The f/1.69 aperture and advanced AI-powered computational photography enhance image quality, making every shot detailed and vibrant, even in challenging lighting conditions.
A 32MP front-facing camera ensures that selfies are just as stunning, with advanced portrait mode and AI-enhanced features that deliver professional-quality photos effortlessly.
By partnering with Daraz.pk, Pakistan’s leading e-commerce platform, realme is ensuring that customers can enjoy a seamless and trusted online shopping experience. The decision to exclusively launch on Daraz.pk reflects realme’s commitment to making its cutting-edge technology easily accessible to consumers across the country.
