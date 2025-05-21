realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuously for Over 24 Hours

Global smartphone brand realme has once again demonstrated its technological prowess

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th May, 2025) Global smartphone brand realme has once again demonstrated its technological prowess. On the evening of May 23, 2025, during the “Endless Power Journey” European cruise event, realme’s upcoming flagship device, the GT 7, successfully challenged the Guinness World Record for the Longest Marathon Watching Films/Movies (mobile phone). With an astounding 24 hours of non-stop movie playback, the GT 7 not only passed the test with flying colors but also set a new standard for smartphone battery life, earning the official endorsement from the Guinness World Records.

According to reports, the realme cruise Guinness livestream journey began in Rome, Italy, with its main livestream venue set up in Shenzhen, China. The Guinness World Record challenge officially started at 6:00 PM on May 22, continuing a full 24 hours of uninterrupted movie playback on the GT 7.

On the evening of May 23, at 6:00 PM, the challenge was declared a success and was officially certified by Guinness World Records on-site.

The 2025 flagship killer GT 7 launched by realme is equipped with the industry’s best power combo: 7000mAh Titan Battery and 120W Ultra charge, which received TÜV Rheinland 5-Star Battery Certification. With the addition of the Guinness World Record accolade, the realme GT 7 now boasts unparalleled technological credibility, further cementing its position as the battery tech pioneer in the smartphone industry.

The global launch event for the realme GT 7 series is just around the corner and will be held in Paris on May 27. The device is also expected to launch in Pakistan in July 2025. Let’s stay tuned and witness this grand event!