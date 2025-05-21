Open Menu

Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuously For Over 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 03:17 PM

realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuously for Over 24 Hours

Global smartphone brand realme has once again demonstrated its technological prowess

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th May, 2025) Global smartphone brand realme has once again demonstrated its technological prowess. On the evening of May 23, 2025, during the “Endless Power Journey” European cruise event, realme’s upcoming flagship device, the GT 7, successfully challenged the Guinness World Record for the Longest Marathon Watching Films/Movies (mobile phone). With an astounding 24 hours of non-stop movie playback, the GT 7 not only passed the test with flying colors but also set a new standard for smartphone battery life, earning the official endorsement from the Guinness World Records.

According to reports, the realme cruise Guinness livestream journey began in Rome, Italy, with its main livestream venue set up in Shenzhen, China. The Guinness World Record challenge officially started at 6:00 PM on May 22, continuing a full 24 hours of uninterrupted movie playback on the GT 7.

On the evening of May 23, at 6:00 PM, the challenge was declared a success and was officially certified by Guinness World Records on-site.

The 2025 flagship killer GT 7 launched by realme is equipped with the industry’s best power combo: 7000mAh Titan Battery and 120W Ultra charge, which received TÜV Rheinland 5-Star Battery Certification. With the addition of the Guinness World Record accolade, the realme GT 7 now boasts unparalleled technological credibility, further cementing its position as the battery tech pioneer in the smartphone industry.

The global launch event for the realme GT 7 series is just around the corner and will be held in Paris on May 27. The device is also expected to launch in Pakistan in July 2025. Let’s stay tuned and witness this grand event!

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Mobile China Marathon Shenzhen Paris Rome Italy May July Event From Industry Best

Recent Stories

realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Rec ..

Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..

2 minutes ago
 realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 ..

Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..

5 minutes ago
 Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey o ..

Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment

13 minutes ago
 Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special gua ..

Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ

24 minutes ago
 T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over rev ..

T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule

35 minutes ago
 Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over ..

Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP

4 hours ago
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series ..

Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school ..

Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

16 hours ago
 Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A la ..

Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Technology