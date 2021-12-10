realme GT Master Edition Makes Winter Look Resplendent in Monochromatic Hues

Realme GT Master Edition Instills Nostalgia with its Black & White Photo Mode

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th December, 2021) The smartphone comes with a 64MP Street Photography Camera which in the hands of photography pros casts a dreamy outlook on winter

Everyone’s favourite season is finally here – it’s when you get to layer up and snuggle in the warmth of your bed. But, they rightly say that winter’s the season to be jolly, a season to deck yourself and truly enjoy. It’s a season to wear all your favourite clothes, delve into travel and witness winter’s wonderlands. It’s a fulfilling time of the year, a time where everyone comes together and latches onto the holiday spirit.

Keeping up with winter’s dreaminess, realme asked its #shotonrealme ambassadors to capture the resplendence of the season in grayscale. And boy, they’ve struck nostalgia right from the start. From the excitement of travel to the warmth of the sun, these set of images depict the essence of winter in its truest form. The aura of travel is deeply embedded in the Voyager Grey version of realme GT Master Edition. It resembles a suitcase, and that too grey in colour – so these images are reminiscent of the smartphone in all its forms.

As the tea stall gets set up to welcome its first customers, Laeeq (@i.laeeqabbas) captures a candid image of its owner setting up for the day. In another image, he’s captured an engaging conversation basking in the morning sun, thereby instilling an evocative vibe of the city as it starts waking up.

Winter’s a time when traveling is all the more fun – Faisal Farooq (@_the.lost.soul) wanders through the railway station capturing the palpable excitement of children peeking out from the train, prepped for the holidays as another train approaches to take its passengers to their destinations.

These images emote the feelings one can see on train stations and airports.

From the excitement of travel to the pleasurable rides of a carnival, Wajeeha Ijaz (@jeeyagraphy) went about town to capture nostalgia in its truest form. Anyone looking at these images would yearn to go back into their childhood, for those lingering memories of rides at the fair and all that laughter.

realme’s ambassador Arslan (@androon_lahore) took a different route with the monochromatic theme and brought a juxtaposition of light and dark to the fore – as he traversed through Lahore.

Another series of photos by Muneeb (@munebart) bring forth the spirit of winters with an old man basking in the glory of the sun, while another gets a trim at the start of the day.

While winter is all about the cold, it is also a lot about warmth – and what keeps us warm during these winter months? Coal. Here, Usman Zubair (@usman_zubair) visits a coal warehouse and captures the hard work of the men that help us keep warm in winter months.

The #shotonrealme ambassadors brought a range of diverse images that can be seen at the Instagram account (@shotonrealme_pakistan). With the realme GT Master Edition in your hand, you can also enjoy this season with the best of photography from all your travels and memorable moments. The realme GT Master Edition starts from PKR 66,999/- and is available on Daraz and offline markets.