Realme GT Master Edition: The 5G Flagship Killer Engineered For A Smooth And Seamless Experience

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 06:09 PM

realme GT Master Edition: The 5G Flagship Killer Engineered for a Smooth and Seamless Experience

Realme redefined the flagship experience in an industry-first price point with the realme GT Master Edition

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd February, 2022) As a trendsetting brand, realme has gained huge popularity after the launch of its 5G flagship killer – realme GT Master Edition. The youth’s favourite realme GT Master Edition is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, features a 120Hz Super AMOLED display and supports 65W SuperDart Charging that charges the smartphone to 100% in 33 minutes.

The realme GT Master Edition is the masterpiece of world-renowned industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa that flaunts a unique 3D vegan leather back. The design is inspired by a suitcase and allows users to recall sweet travel memories every time they pick up the smartphone. The horizontal grid at the back also inspires the urge to travel and capture the beauty of this world with the amazing 64MP Street Photography Camera.

The flagship killer is also equipped with a high-end 64MP primary camera, a 119° ultra-wide lens, and a 4cm macro lens. The primary camera features Dynamic Image Snapshot (DIS) technology that allows users to take sharp photos even when the phone is shaking.

The street photography mode empowers the youth to capture real eye-catching pictures from near to far, at day or night, and in portrait or landscape, creating emotive stories with every click. The flagship killer also comes with a 32MP Sony Selfie camera that promises better resolution and super-sharp selfies for all its users.

realme GT Master Edition is built to unleash performance beyond the youth’s imagination. The flagship killer satisfies the user’s needs with ultra-reality enhanced picture quality, ultra-HD visual effects and quick launch for heavy graphic games. The Vapor Chamber Cooling System is another innovative feature that provides a seamless experience by reducing the temperature while guaranteeing high-speed performance for long hours. The flagship killer is available from PKR 66,999/- and is still riding the high wave. So, don’t wait up and get yours now.

