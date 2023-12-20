realme GT5 Pro with Nex-gen Performance and Camera, Setting a New Standard for the Flagship Segment

Realme GT5 Pro with its leap-forward technology to come to Pakistan soon to take over the premium market

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) realme has officially launched realme GT5 Pro - the most powerful GT device ever. realme GT5 Pro redefines what a flagship device is and delivers double leap in both performance and imaging capability with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform and the industry’s first ever periscope lens with IMX890 sensor. realme GT5 Pro also comes with a set of exciting features including a 3VC cooling system, a stunning display with brightness up to 4500nit, trendy design, and superfast charging and super long battery life.

“In the past 5 years, realme has reached a lot of peaks in the competitive global market, enjoyed highlight moments, and completed challenges again and again. realme has been constantly setting new industry records. For the next 5 years, realme will continue to adhere to the "high-quality strategy" and create more leap-forward products to ensure that realme will stay competitive in every segment where we’re focusing at.” says Chase Xu – Vice President of realme.

Unparalleled performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

realme GT5 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform. Compared with the previous generation, the CPU performance is improved by 30%, the GPU performance is improved by 25%, the AI performance is improved by 98%, the energy efficiency improved by 40%, this latest Snapdragon flagship mobile platform on realme GT5 Pro is designed for the power users. No matter it is application startup speed, game frame rate performance, or image processing, the performance of realme GT5 Pro is at the top level among flagship machines, allowing users to enjoy performance freedom.

To get the most out of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, realme GT5 Pro is also equipped with a 3VC cooling system with the largest VC area in the history of the industry, with a heat dissipation area of up to 12,000mm², three-channel rapid heat dissipation in the motherboard area now can work more efficiently. Now the heat dissipation works faster and more efficiently so that gaming experience with realme GT5 Pro will be much better as there will be less frame losing caused by overheated. In addition, the realme GT5 Pro launches the world’s first Geek Performance Panel 2.0, which allows users to customize CPU frequency modulation.

Unparalleled photography experience with dual Sony camera sensors

realme GT5 Pro is equipped with the Sony LYT-808 super light sensor. It is the largest main camera in the history of realme, with a 1/1.4-inch sensor size and F/1.69 ultra-large aperture. This sensor is able to improve low-light camera performance in image quality, video recording, and HDR effect. Together with the all-new SuperLight Imaging Engine and ProLight algorithm, realme GT5 Pro delivers stunning images that is on par with those 1-inch sensors.

To give users an excellent all-round experience in both main camera and telephoto lens, realme GT5 Pro comes with an IMX890 telephoto camera, setting a record for telephoto with a main camera level sensor size. realme teamed up with Qualcomm and ArcSoft to work on optical hardware, chip computing power, and imaging algorithms, bringing the industry's first super-core telephoto imaging system to achieve ultra-high telephoto imaging, which makes realme GT5 Pro stand out in mobile photography area.

Unparalleled viewing experience with 4500nit 1.5K display

realme GT5 Pro and BOE jointly customized and launched the unparalleled display, which not only achieves the industry's highest peak brightness of 4500nit, but also achieves the industry's first manual maximum brightness of 1000nit and global maximum brightness of 1600nit, ranking first in the industry in the three brightness areas.

Extreme brightness represents the upper limit of screen technology, and realme GT5 Pro will fully increase the upper limit of screen brightness experience! In addition, the display also has 1.5K golden resolution, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and 450PPI display. This display consumes less power and provides better viewing experience. It achieves the perfect balance of high image quality and low power consumption, this 1.5K display is a new standard in industry.

realme GT5 Pro’s unparalleled display uses COP technology, with a bottom border as narrow as 1.36mm, a screen-to-body ratio as high as 94.20%, and supports 0.5Hz-144Hz intelligent refresh rate and 1.07 billion color display, this display also supports Dolby Atmos video playback and Pro-XDR capability. In addition, this display also has full-brightness eye protection technology, supporting 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming under 70nit low brightness and DC dimming under high brightness. At the same time, it also supports 360° ambient light sensing and 20,000-level dimming. It has passed the TÜV Eye Comfort Certification 3.0. With ultra-high brightness and ultimate eye protection, realme GT5 Pro provides users with an excellent viewing experience that is beyond competitors.

Unparalleled flagship all-round experience

In terms of design, realme GT5 Pro creates a new star-studded light track lens with a quality that surpasses the same level. It combines the luxury watch gear design with the new knurled carving process, and comes in three colors: red rock, bright moon, and starry night. Among them, the backs of red rock and bright moon are made of high-end technology nano-skin, which has been tested for more than 500,000 times of wear resistance. They feel smooth and delicate, wear-resistant and skin-friendly, while starry night uses AG glass technology, which feels equally delicate and silky. Not only that, realme GT5 Pro also uses a super-hard aluminum metal middle frame, which improves the drop resistance by 40%. There is no need to worry about the middle frame deforming after falling.

realme GT5 Pro is the first in the industry to launch rapid palm unlock. When the display is off, just open your palm and bring it close to the screen to turn on the screen and quickly unlock it. For the first time, it is equipped with an AI gesture control system, with 12 air gestures, bringing new ways to interact with your phone. In terms of fast charging and battery life, realme GT5 Pro comes with a massive 5400mAh battery, 100W fast charging, and 50W wireless fast charging, so that users do not need to worry about battery life in any scenarios.

For other parts, realme GT5 Pro comes with realme UI 5.0, bringing users a more efficient, smarter, and easier-to-use system experience. It is also equipped with functions such as universal IR blaster control, enhanced NFC, X-axis linear motor, Dolby Atmos dual speakers, IP64 dustproof and waterproof, bringing a more comprehensive flagship experience and creating a new standard for leap-forward experience.

realme is riding the high wave in Pakistan with the recent launches of its stellar C Series line-up, such as the realme C51, C53 and the upcoming C67. So, the addition of realme GT5 Pro will be a great boost that would further propel realme to newer heights.