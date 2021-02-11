realme has opened doors to its first brand store in Peshawar aiming to launch 100+ across Pakistan

Realme is the fastest-growing smartphone brand and has been focusing on both offline and online markets

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021) Realme is the fastest-growing smartphone brand and has been focusing on both offline and online markets. With the “Dare to Leap” spirit, realme is all set to launch its brand stores all across Pakistan. The first store has successfully been opened in the famous city of KPK, Peshawar. The store features all realme products and focuses to provide customers with a direct retail experience.

The young and trendsetting smartphone brand, realme plans to launch 100+ brand stores nationwide. These brand stores will feature all products for sale from realme including smartphones, complete lineup of AIoT products including smart wearables, smart watches and Category N home/lifestyle products. The first brand store has launched in Peshawar and there will be more in major cities of Pakistan like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad very soon.

Many customers, fans, retailers, distributors, and the hardworking realme team was there to celebrate this inauguration.

Globally realme brand stores exhibit the brand’s DNA of young, trendy, and fashionable products. These shops have been designed and developed as per realme’s “Dare to Leap” spirit. The brand has always focused on bringing trendsetting designs, improved software, and impressive hardware for enlightening the youth, making their lifestyle more fashionable.

realme will be opening its next store in the populous city of Karachi. In Karachi, realme will be opening its very first Experience Store as well. This will be an exclusive store for realme fans to directly experience with the brand’s retail services. The brand is all set to mark new records in Pakistan for a great customer experience.