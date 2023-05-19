realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Champion realme C33 with 4GB + 64GB

A New Variant of realme C33 with 4GB + 64GB Has Dropped in the Market

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19 May, 2023) realme’s C-Series is known to mix affordability with top-of-the-line technological features. Thus, it comes as no surprise that its latest C-Series champion - the realme C33 now comes in a 4GB + 64GB variant as well. This is built up on the popularity of the 4GB + 128GB variant for its champion Boundless Sea Design and its champion 50MP AI Camera. The new variant of realme C33 (4+64) goes easy on the pocket allowing for more and more people to enjoy the same experience that they have come to love and associate with realme.

The realme C33 offers a captivating full-screen experience with its 6.5-inch Mini Drop display, featuring a Waterdrop notch and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Its sleek 8.3mm ultra-slim body, combined with a comfortable grip, adds a touch of sophistication to the device, making it truly irresistible. The phone's textured finish on the back enhances its aesthetic appeal. Additionally, the realme C33 is available in three captivating color variants - Aqua Blue, Sandy Gold and Night Sea, allowing users to express their personal style.

Equipped with a Powerful Unisoc T612 Processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage, the realme C33 runs on the latest Android 12 operating system, delivering a seamless and user-friendly experience. Its powerful performance ensures smooth multitasking and effortless navigation, even when using demanding applications.

The realme C33 sets new standards in camera capability for its price range, featuring a groundbreaking 50MP AI primary camera. Users can capture stunning shots with exceptional detail. The smartphone offers a range of features including Night Mode, HDR Mode, Timelapse, Panoramic View Mode, and more, allowing users to capture inspiring moments in life effortlessly.

Another standout feature of the realme C33 is its massive 5000mAh battery, which is one of the largest batteries available at this price point. Paired with a powerful 1.8GHZ octa-core processor, the device ensures long-lasting and efficient performance, even when tackling demanding apps and multitasking.

With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, the realme C33 provides ample space to store photos, videos and documents. Furthermore, the device supports microSD cards of up to 256GB, enabling users to expand their storage further and enjoy additional flexibility.

The realme C33 is available in the market for PKR 48,999/- promising a reliable and feature-packed that was eagerly anticipated by budget-conscious users. With its impressive specifications and exceptional performance, the realme C33 is poised to outshine its competitors and establish itself as the go-to choice for users seeking an affordable smartphone that meets their daily needs.