UrduPoint.com

Realme Introduces A New Variant Of Its C-Series Champion Realme C33 With 4GB + 64GB

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 11:54 AM

realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Champion realme C33 with 4GB + 64GB

A New Variant of realme C33 with 4GB + 64GB Has Dropped in the Market

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19 May, 2023) realme’s C-Series is known to mix affordability with top-of-the-line technological features. Thus, it comes as no surprise that its latest C-Series champion - the realme C33 now comes in a 4GB + 64GB variant as well. This is built up on the popularity of the 4GB + 128GB variant for its champion Boundless Sea Design and its champion 50MP AI Camera. The new variant of realme C33 (4+64) goes easy on the pocket allowing for more and more people to enjoy the same experience that they have come to love and associate with realme.

The realme C33 offers a captivating full-screen experience with its 6.5-inch Mini Drop display, featuring a Waterdrop notch and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Its sleek 8.3mm ultra-slim body, combined with a comfortable grip, adds a touch of sophistication to the device, making it truly irresistible. The phone's textured finish on the back enhances its aesthetic appeal. Additionally, the realme C33 is available in three captivating color variants - Aqua Blue, Sandy Gold and Night Sea, allowing users to express their personal style.

Equipped with a Powerful Unisoc T612 Processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage, the realme C33 runs on the latest Android 12 operating system, delivering a seamless and user-friendly experience. Its powerful performance ensures smooth multitasking and effortless navigation, even when using demanding applications.

The realme C33 sets new standards in camera capability for its price range, featuring a groundbreaking 50MP AI primary camera. Users can capture stunning shots with exceptional detail. The smartphone offers a range of features including Night Mode, HDR Mode, Timelapse, Panoramic View Mode, and more, allowing users to capture inspiring moments in life effortlessly.

Another standout feature of the realme C33 is its massive 5000mAh battery, which is one of the largest batteries available at this price point. Paired with a powerful 1.8GHZ octa-core processor, the device ensures long-lasting and efficient performance, even when tackling demanding apps and multitasking.

With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, the realme C33 provides ample space to store photos, videos and documents. Furthermore, the device supports microSD cards of up to 256GB, enabling users to expand their storage further and enjoy additional flexibility.

The realme C33 is available in the market for PKR 48,999/- promising a reliable and feature-packed that was eagerly anticipated by budget-conscious users. With its impressive specifications and exceptional performance, the realme C33 is poised to outshine its competitors and establish itself as the go-to choice for users seeking an affordable smartphone that meets their daily needs.

Related Topics

Resolution Same Price Pakistani Rupee Gold Market Mini Love

Recent Stories

OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Medi ..

OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Media Cooperation between Member S ..

8 minutes ago
 Qawwali performance held at Canadian Parliament

Qawwali performance held at Canadian Parliament

40 minutes ago
 PM to visit Radio Pakistan Peshawar today

PM to visit Radio Pakistan Peshawar today

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador delivers Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s ..

UAE Ambassador delivers Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s invitation for COP28 to Prime ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.