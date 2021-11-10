UrduPoint.com

Realme Is Bringing Its Biggest 11.11 Salebration On Daraz With Up To 50% Discounts

Wed 10th November 2021

realme is Bringing its Biggest 11.11 Salebration on Daraz with up to 50% Discounts

Realme Brings its Biggest Sale of up to 50% Discounts & Crazy Giveaways on 11.11 Exclusively on Daraz

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021) The realme x Daraz 11.11 Salebration will go live on Thursday, November 11, 2021 and feature massive discounts of up to 50% along with the biggest giveaways by realme including realme GT Master Edition, realme Narzo 50i and much more.

The biggest realme sale full of discounts and giveaways is all set to go underway, exclusively on Daraz. The realme x Daraz 11.11 Salebration is bringing together all the top realme smartphones and smart AIoT devices for massive discounts of up to 50%. realme is the Diamond Partner for the 11.11 Salebration on Daraz – the highest partnership for this ultimate sale.

Last year, at the Daraz 11.11 Super Sale event, realme ranked Top 01 in Mobiles, Tablets, Audio and Wearable categories in Daraz South Asia. This year, it looks to emblazon this same accolade with its full arsenal of smart products along with the star attraction realme GT Master Edition and realme Narzo 50i.

The realme GT Master Edition (128GB) or shall we call it Smartphone of the Year will be exclusively available for PKR 63,999/-, an industry-beating price that doesn’t get any better. On the other end, you can grab a realme Narzo 50i for PKR 20,399/- all in the same day. realme’s powerhouse performer, the realme 7 Pro will be available for PKR 42,499/-.

Not just this, but the biggest 11.11 Salebration has something for everyone, and a discount on everything.

A host of smart AIoT products are seeing massive drops as well. The realme Band 2 that features 90 sports modes will be available for PKR 6,999/- while the realme Band will be available for PKR 2,499/-. Your ultimate favourite realme Watch will be priced at PKR 8,999/-.

While realme’s smartphones and fitness products have won the market for their affordability and top notch features, people have shown massive love for realme’s smart audio products too. Hence, you can get the realme Buds Air 2 for PKR 8,999/- and the Buds Air 2 Neo for PKR 6,999/-. The compact audio boosting realme Buds Q2 will be up on sale for PKR 4,999/- and the ultimate classic realme Buds Q for PKR 2,999/-.

Yet the excitement doesn’t just end here for the 11.11 Salebration is also bringing the biggest realme giveaways to-date. People will be able to win realme GT Master Edition, realme Narzo 50i, realme Buds Wireless, realme Buds Q2, realme Buds Air Pro, realme Buds Q, realme Band 2, realme Band, realme 30W Power Bank, realme Power Bank 2, realme Motion Activated Night Light and realme N1 Sonic Toothbrush.

So, hold your breath and organize your wallets till Thursday, November 11, 2021 because the realme x Daraz 11.11 Salebration is perfect for you. You can walk away with some of your favourite realme giveaways or better yet get your favourite realme products on the best discounts.

