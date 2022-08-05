UrduPoint.com

Realme Is On The Hunt For The Ultimate Realme Super Fan During The 828 Fan Fest

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2022 | 02:57 PM

realme is on the Hunt for the Ultimate realme Super Fan During the 828 Fan Fest

One of realme’s lucky fans has the chance to receive the honorable realme Super Fan award

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -5th Aug, 2022) realme’s fans are the backbone to its success as a global technology brand. The incredible loyalty and commitment to the brand that they show is inspiring for realme. The tech democratizer always surprises its users with new innovations and exciting products. realme has continuously gone out of its way in order to express its love for its fans and appreciate their constant support by engaging them in various activities.

Whether its major events such as the yearly realme Fan Fest and new product launches or exciting offers such as discounts during recurring sales and frequent giveaways, realme is always thinking of ways to keep its fans happy. In the past, realme has frequently gifted brand merchandise, smartphones, and AIOTs to its fans as a reward for their participation in their planned activities. This year, during realme’s 828 Fan Fest celebrations realme is seeking to bestow a unique honor upon one lucky fan in the country – the realme Super Fan Award!

This prestigious honor will be awarded during the month of August’s Fan Fest festivities. Those that are interested in entering the running for the Super Fan Award will be required to demonstrate their admiration and commitment to the brand during this month. Fans are encouraged to participate in the plethora of fresh activities realme has planned throughout the month as much as they can to make their presence known.

These events are spread across two major cities in Pakistan. In Lahore, the Keep it Real Fan Meet up will be taking place along with the realme X CML Mega Azaadi Ride which presents a great opportunity for fans to get active and feel involved in the realme community as they celebrate the Country’s Independence Day together.

In Karachi, the show stopping realme Music Party will be taking place featuring performances from up-and-coming musicians at a beachside location. You can also boost your chances of taking home the realme Super Fan Award if you join realme’s community page on Facebook and share your unique story as a realme fan and reflect on your life experiences that were impacted by realme’s technology. If you flaunt your love for realme, you will receive more love back in return.

The final result of the realme Super Fan Award will be announced in front of the crowd at the realme Music Party on Sunday, 28th August 2022. realme’s goal is to give its fans an enjoyable month of events and discounts to reward them for sticking by its side through the rough times and the good ones. The smartphone brand wants to help cultivate a sense of community and unity among the youth of the country as it continues to provide them with the tools they need to expand their horizons. realme cares deeply about its Pakistani fans because they always keep it real!

