realme is the Fastest Growing 5G Android Smartphone Brand with a Growth Rate of 831%

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 02:30 PM

Realme resolves to ring in the New Year with more technologically advanced products

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021) realme, the world’s fifth largest Android smartphone maker, has continued its strong growth momentum in 5G smartphones. According to the latest data released by market analyst firm Counterpoint Research, realme was the fastest growing 5G Android smartphone brand globally in Q3 with robust growth in Pakistan, India, China and Europe. realme was able to out-grow the market with its 5G smartphone sales growing 831% YoY comparing to the global growth rate of 121%.

“Our goal is to help at least 100 million young people worldwide to enjoy the benefits brought by 5G technology with 5G-powered smartphones at the core,” said Sky Li, realme’s Founder and CEO, “We will continue to bring more appealing 5G products to the market with leap-forward performance and trendsetting designs.

Our first premium flagship GT 2 Pro, which features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G processor and world’s first bio-based eco-friendly polymer smartphone design with award-winning designer Naoto Fukasawa, is going to make its world debut soon.”
Dubbed as “Global 5G Democratizer”, realme has been dedicated to democratizing 5G smartphones to the masses with its strong R&D investment, diverse product line up as well as deep insights of the users. The three-year-old upstart has been ranked the third 5G smartphone brand in emerging markets with its 5G share going up to 15.5 percent in Q2, 2021, as shown on Counterpoint Research findings in September.

