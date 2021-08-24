realme Kicks-off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan with Tons of Exciting Discounts and a Range of New Products

Realme Fan Fest 2021: Exciting Discounts, New Products and So Much More

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021) The entire month of August is quite happening at realme. Firstly, it commemorated its 3rd anniversary with a global sales milestone of 100M devices – fastest ever in the entire smartphone industry. More so, in Pakistan, realme sold two million smartphones coinciding perfectly with the launch of its realme Fan Fest 2021. The Fan Fest not only brings exciting discounts on tons of realme products, but also introduces realme C25s, the most powerful C-Series smartphone ever, realme Book – the company’s first-ever laptop and the realme GT Master Edition, the best-designed flagship smartphone of 2021.

The realme Fan Fest brings a truly powerful yet affordable device for all the realme fans out there. The realme C25s, that shall cost PKR 20,999/- is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Gaming Processor and a 6,000 mAh battery. It is touted as the most powerful C-Series device by realme to-date, having a TUV Rheinland Reliability Certification and a 48MP AI Triple Camera. The phone comes with the 18W Quick Charge coupled with its ultra-powerful specifications, and will be available for purchase from Thursday, August 26, 2021.

On the other hand, the realme Fan Fest goes live today i.e. Monday, August 23, 2021 on both Daraz.pk and Saamaan.pk featuring scores of realme favorites on discounted prices. Here’s a look at what is up for grabs.

On Daraz.pk, realme fans can get:

realme Narzo 30 with 6+128GB storage and 5000mAh battery for PKR 32,999/- instead of PKR 34,999/-

realme Buds Q for PKR 2,999/- down from PKR 5,999/-

realme Band for PKR 2,499/- dropping straight from PKR 3,499/-

realme Buds Wireless for PKR 2,999/- a drop from PKR 3,999/-

realme Buds Classic for PKR 899/-, a cut from PKR 1,199/-

While, on Saamaan.pk, realme fans can get their hands on:

realme Buds Classic for PKR 899/-, a cut from PKR 1,199/-

realme Buds Air 2 for PKR 7,999/- which is a drop of PKR 2,000/- from PKR 9,999/-

realme Buds Air 2 Neo for PKR 5,999/-, a drop from PKR 7,999/-

realme Buds Q2 for PKR 3,999/-, a discount from PKR 5,999/-

realme Motion Activated Night Light for PKR 2,499/- instead of PKR 2,999/-

realme Power Bank 2 for PKR 1,999/- instead of PKR 3,499/-

realme Smart Watch for PKR 8,999/- down from PKR 11,999/-

The event also witnessed the launch of realme Book, the company’s first laptop encased in a super-slim 14. 9mm metal body, available in blue and grey color schemes. It features a 14-inch 2K full vision display, with 400 nits peak brightness, 3:2 screen ratio compared to the traditional 16:9 screens can show more information in Microsoft Office software. realme Book is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core processor, dual-fan Storm Cooling System, that ensures that even commanding games run flawlessly. It provides up to 16GB Dual-channel LPDDR4x RAM, Up to 512GB PCIe® SSD Storage. 65W Super-Fast Charge technology provides up to 11 hours of battery life.