Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraXpert realme XT

realme, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan, fortified its leadership in the market by launching Pakistan’s first 64MP ultra high-resolution quad camera smartphone - realme XT. Realme XT is part of realme’s premium X series that has taken an ‘imaging leap’ to bring forth an ultimate quad camera experience for realme’s astute consumers.

Espousing the brand ideology of ‘Dare to Leap’, realme XT pioneers the camera technology with highest resolution sensor of 64MP, ever seen on a smartphone. The quad camera realme XT features 4-in-1 intelligent pixel binning, f/1.8 large aperture, and 6P lens with superior light-gathering capability for flagship-level photography.

Powered by the powerful 10nm octa-core Snapdragon 712 AIE processor with 2.3 GHz CPU, realme XT has a third generation AI Engine that accelerates AI computing.

It also houses the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 616 GPU, giving users an outstanding performance, enhanced gaming and entertainment experience. The realme XT features a 3D glass hyperbola curve back design developed using Gorilla Glass 5 hot bending technology that gives the phone a fantastic eye-catching visual.

It sports a Super AMOLED Dewdrop Full Screen high quality display, having 92.1% screen-to-body ratio. The realme XT boasts of latest in-display fingerprint technology - Goodix G3.0 fingerprint unlock solution - ensuring one of the fastest unlock speeds in the market.

Realme XT will run on Android 9.0 ColorOS 6.0 operating system, augmented with a 4000mAh battery that supports 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge that provides the fastest charging speeds. The realme XT will be available in two colours – Pearl White & Pearl Blue with 8+128GB variant priced at PKR 54,999/-.

The star feature of realme XT is its 64MP ultra high-resolution camera, which has the highest resolution sensor ever seen on a smartphone.

The quad camera set-up can take 9216 × 6912, highly-detailed and super-crisp resolution photos via the Ultra 64MP mode. The quad camera also features an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens and a portrait lens, as well as a 16MP AI front camera.

The ultra-wide-angle camera packs a 119° field of view that’s up to 50% wider, along with realme’s DLDC engine that smartly corrects edge distortion. The macro lens enables users to discover the beauty of the micro world with a mere 4cm shooting distance to provide unmatched detail.

To guarantee unparalleled camera experience, realme has also collaborated with eminent National Geographic photographer, Aaron Huey, who is also realme’s Chief Photography Director, to provide his expert views and advice on tuning the camera for capturing a variety of expanse like oceans, mountains, forests and city landscapes.



Disrupting the market consistently with its remarkable product offerings, Harvey He, Marketing Director – realme Pakistan states, “We are elated to launch another segment first with realme XT, as Pakistan’s first 64MP Quad Camera Smartphone that will give an ultimate shooting experience, exciting and disrupting the market.

Our ‘Dare to Leap’ philosophy has brought pioneering flagship experiences into more budget segments and realme XT is a testament to our philosophy, with its ultimate camera experience.

Our latest product offerings, realme 5, realme 5 Pro and realme XT are the most premium quad camera smartphones in there price segment. And I am sure our 64MP Quad Camera realme XT, will lead the market and have the support and love of our realme fans.”

In terms of software, all realme smartphones will get the new upgraded ColorOS 6.0, with a design upgrade, hotspot management function and will support Google AR Core functions.

realme has also announced update roadmap for Android Q starting from Q1 in 2020.

realme XT: Boosting speed and power

Built on Qualcomm’s 10nm Snapdragon 712 processor, realme XT employs the Kryo eight-core architecture, clocking speeds up to 2.3GHz that leads to a 10% overall performance and 35% graphic performance improvement, compared with the previous generation.

Furthermore, the 3.0 AI engine greatly enhances the efficiency in speech recognition, image processing and optimization. Coupled with the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 616 GPU, the realme XT guarantees real visual sense and more efficient and advanced 3D image rendering.

The Snapdragon X15 modem it houses, helps download files faster and gives a significant boost to its Wi-Fi coverage capacity.



The powerful engines – Hyperboost 2.0 and Game Boost 2.0 featuring Frame Boost and Touch Boost, will lower game latency by up to 73.7%.

It performs real-time prediction of the phone’s status and efficiently allocates relevant resources, thus avoiding any possible lag. It significantly reduces the stutter and thus delivers better gaming experience to users.

Additionally, the UFS 2.1 Flash Storage lets users load and play games smoothly and store all the game data into Game Space to enjoy a more immersive gaming experience. Further, the Do-Not-Disturb mode and semi-transparent pop-ups can help avoid any interruptions.

realme XT: Light-Flowing Super AMOLED Dewdrop Full Screen samsung high quality display

Realme XT incorporates the element on 3D hot bending Gorilla Glass 5, making 6.4-inch FHD screen a fantastic and eye-catching visual design.

Realme XT offers a more immersive viewing experience with a sharp and vivid Super AMOLED display offering more viewing clarity to users when it comes to watching videos and browsing pictures. The upgraded high-precision dispensing and COF packaging technology allow the phone to reach a 92.1% screen-to-body ratio.

Its built-in night mode also provides great gaming and reading experience in low-light conditions.

realme XT: Fastest fingerprint sensor

realme XT comes with the latest Goodix 3.0 optical fingerprint sensor with multi-monitor identification system that can identify colors for a more secure unlocking experience.

The latest solution doubles the sensitivity area, increases the signal intensity by 40%, and requires only an average of 334ms to unlock the phone. It is one of the fastest fingerprint-unlocking experiences in market right now.

realme XT: Leveraging one-of-a-kind AI freezer technology

The AI freezer technology used in realme XT senses and freezes apps, thus ensuring automatic power saving to maximise the battery life.

The 20W VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 only needs 80 minutes to fully charge realme XT. Moreover, it cools down the phone by significantly reducing the heat generated during high-intensity usage. The screen power-saving feature and AI cooling further reduce power consumption and prolong battery life.

realme XT: Best Photography Experience

The 64MP sensor is the highest resolution sensor ever on a smartphone.

The ultra-large 1/1.72” GW1 64MP sensor is up to 34% bigger than a 48MP sensor and features 4-in-1 intelligent pixel binning, f/1.8 large aperture, and 6P lens with superior light-gathering capability - providing realme XT with flagship-level photography.

Along with the ISOCELL Plus technology, the 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor and 3D HDR technology will let users take crystal clear photos in any condition.

The quad camera set-up gives crisper, sharper and ultra-detailed resolution photos in the Ultra 64MP mode.

The super Chroma Boost mode ensures better imaging effect and more options for colors and styles.

The AI engine allows realme XT to recognize the scene data and images and uses its unique human visual model to restore the real details, brightness, finishing and color in the eyes of people. The pixel-level color mapping algorithm is then used to shape clearer, high-quality images.

realme XT also leverages the most advanced version of Nightscape, a night scene algorithm that further optimises pictures taken in the night mode while giving it a brighter and more natural skin tone.

This feature effectively controls the exposure of highlighted parts and offers detailed pictures even in extreme weak lighting conditions.

The creative combination of AI technology and the multi-frame engine technology in realme XT achieves noise reduction, handheld anti-shake, highlight suppression and dynamic range improvement.

This enables the user to take stunning night pictures where brightness and details are beyond human eye visibility.

realme XT: ColorOS 6.0 on Android 9.0 Pie with customized features

The latest ColorOS 6.0 system used in realme XT is is the result of our deep cooperation with fans and community.

It is based on Android 9.0 Pie and the new UI features refreshing borderless aesthetics. The clone Apps supports more apps than ever before; and the users can further customise their experience by changing the system fonts. Realme has also added Google’s Digital Wellbeing for users to keep track of the time they spend on apps and find the balance that suits them best.