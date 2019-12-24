Realme launched the ‘5s’ at Faletti’s Hotel in just Rs. 29,999 | #DareToLeap

(@hajraazam99)

Realme has opened its wings with the new array of Mobile Accessories. Find them here!

Realme has launched the most anticipated Realme 5s last night in an event held at Faletti’s Hotel, Lahore. The newly launched Realme 5s is presented as the 48MP Quad Camera Power Hero, as it’s equipped with the brand-new AI-based camera setup. The phone is featured with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 AIE processor carrying 11nm Octa-core Processor along. At the event, 5000mAh battery of Realme 5s is exhibited to be its prime specification. The Nano Holographic Color Crystal designing of the flagship stole the entire show. The price of this mid-ranger is just Rs. 29,999.

The Realme has introduced the first-ever Power Bank by the company in this event with the 10,000mAh of capacity.

The price of the most recent Realme Powerbank is Rs. 3,499 only. Realme Powerbank

Not just that, Realme has extended its list of accessories with the Wireless Buds. The Realme Buds Wireless offers Powerful Bass Boost, 12 Hours of Playback time, and the magnetic connection. The price of Realme Buds Wireless is Rs. 3,999 only. Realme Wireless Earbuds

• Realme 5s: Rs. 29,999

• Realme PowerBank: is Rs. 3,499

• Realme Buds Wireless: Rs. 3,999