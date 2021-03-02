realme launches its first 108MP camera and trendsetting photography features in the Camera Innovation Event

Realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, holds the online Camera Innovation Event today, launching the first 108MP camera in its upcoming realme 8 series

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd March, 2021) realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, holds the online Camera Innovation Event today, launching the first 108MP camera in its upcoming realme 8 series. With sharper photo quality, the world’s first tilt-shift time-lapse video and starry time-lapse video and new portrait filters, realme 8 series will lead the trendsetting photography.

realme 8 Pro adopts the latest generation of Samsung 108MP sensor HM2 as the primary camera, featuring 12000 x 9000 pixels and a large sensor size of 1/1.52". The larger single-pixel size ensures a better image quality. And HM2 also supports 9-in-1 pixel binning, ISOCELL Plus and Smart-ISO, which enable realme phones to take excellent images in more light conditions.

The 108MP photo taken by realme 8 Pro has a well-balanced overall exposure with vivid colors and sharp details in both bright and dark areas. The details are still sharp even after zooming in.

And based on the advanced 108MP sensor, realme provides lots of deep optimizations and exciting features.

In-sensor zoom, higher clarity

realme 8 Pro achieved higher zoom clarity thanks to the new In-sensor Zoom technology.

In realme 8 Pro’s camera, 3x mode will activate a new In-sensor Zoom, the sensor will only use the 12 megapixels mapped with the zoomed part to generate an image. The imaging process is faster because of the smaller size on the 12MP photo, enabling realme 8 Pro to take eight 12MP photos in a row and then input them into the clarity enhancement algorithm to further increase the image clarity.

After such processing, a 3x photo from realme 8 Pro is even better than some optical telephoto lenses in terms of sharpness.

New Starry Mode with time-lapse video

In the new Starry Mode, realme also launched the world's first Starry Time-lapse Video on smartphones. Starry time-lapse videos are usually realized by shooting multiple clips via professional cameras, and then synthesizing and combining these clips by a computer through video editing software. Develop starry time-lapse video is facing a serious challenge in terms of the needed performance to handle the synthesis of the photos.

realme came up with an exclusive time-lapse video algorithm based on starry photos. It will take 480s to shoot 30 photos and then generate a 1s time-lapse video, which means the time-lapse mode can show the perpetual changing universes at 480 times faster speed.

Tilt-shift photography, miniature world

Tilt-shift photography is achieved with the help of expensive tilt-shift lenses, which can make only a part of the photo appear clear and keep all other parts out of focus to create a sense of a miniature world. With realme’s new tilt-shift photography algorithm, realme 8 series is able to take tilt-shift photos as well as 10x faster tilt-shift time-lapse video, presenting the world in a fantastic and unique way. realme 8 Pro is also the world’s first smartphone that features tilt-shift time-lapse video.

realme also provides some adjustment options in the tilt-shift mode, such as the shape, angle, position, and size of the bokeh effect, and even the transition effect between the bokeh area and the clear area. You can conveniently choose and customize the bokeh effect as to best suit the scene.

New portrait filters, portraits never get bored

Most smartphones nowadays take portrait shots featuring a standard bokeh effect in the background. realme, as a trendsetting technology brand, added something more to portrait photography as well. This time in realme 8 series, realme provides three iconic filters, Neon Portrait, Dynamic Bokeh Portrait, and AI Color Portrait to make every portrait trendier.



Focusing on camera, new era of number series

As the star series of the realme smartphone portfolio, the realme number Series will focus on cameras in the future and bring the most innovative camera tech and feature, creating new trends in photography and providing a leap-forward camera experience to young users.

108MP camera and the new trendsetting photography features will soon be available on the upcoming realme 8 series, stay tuned with the launch event!