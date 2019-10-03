Realme leap to quad camera era, introduced its first quad camera smartphones realme 5 series in Pakistan

Realme 5 is the first mobile device in Pakistan equipped with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 Mobile Platform, with elevated intelligence, amazing camera and strong power and performance, 13MP quad camera setup and a massive 5000 mAh battery, starting from Rs. 23,999/-

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd October, 2019) Underscoring its “Dare to Leap” proposition in the market, realme, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan, today unveiled its first quad camera smartphones - realme 5 and realme 5 Pro, both equipped with Qualcomm Technologies’ mobile platforms, Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 and 712 Mobile Platforms that provide users outstanding performance in their price segments. Both realme 5 and realme 5 Pro will feature a quad camera setup with ultra wide-angle lens, main camera, portrait lens and ultra macro lens.

While the realme 5 is Pakistan’s first Snapdragon 665 based mobile device, based on 11nm, operating at a clock speed of 2.0GHz along with enhanced gaming performance and 3rd generation Qualcomm AI Engine; the realme 5 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 712 with CPU core upgraded to 2.3 GHz, a 3rd generation AI Engine that accelerates AI computing and the powerful Qualcomm® Adreno™ 616 GPU. The realme 5 series have also been equipped with fireproof protective separation and triple precautions to guarantee battery safety.

Set to disrupt the market fromOctober 4, 2019, realme 5 will be available in two new colors - Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple. Realme 5 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Mini-drop Full Screen display, which gives a larger field of view, provides excellent gaming, audio and video experience. With realme 5, the company has enhanced its diamond-cut design with holographic color and reflecting texture. It packs a brand-new image experience with an AI quad camera setup – 119° ultra wide-angle lens (8MP), main camera (12MP), portrait lens (2MP) and ultra macro lens (2MP), as well as an AI front camera (13MP). With a massive 5000 mAH battery for enjoying extra-long entertainment experience, realme 5 runs on Android 9.0 ColorOS 6.0 operating system and will be available in 3 variants - 3+64GB priced at PKR 23,999 will be available from October 4, 2019, 4+64GB priced at PKR 25,999will be available from October 5, 2019 in a Flash sale on daraz.pk and 4+128GB will be available in offline market at price point of PKR 31,999 from October 12, 2019. realme 5 offers best specifications amongst its competitor likeSamsung A30, Oppo A5(2020), Vivo S1 and Huawei Y9 prime.

The realme 5 Pro comes in Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue colors, giving a power-packed performance with newly upgraded Snapdragon 712. The realme 5 Pro’s flagship quad camera setup with 119° ultra wide-angle lens (8MP), 48MP Sony IMX586 main camera, portrait lens (2MP) and ultra macro lens (2MP), along with a 16MP Sony IMX471 AI front Camera, provide unmatched image experience in the segment.

The realme 5 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dewdrop Full Screen, with new gradient holographic colors and reflecting textures, to achieve a richer layered visual effect. It will also come with a 20W VOOC 3.0 Fast Charge technology which will be provided in the box. The realme 5 Pro runs Android 9.0 ColorOS 6.0 operating system and will be available in 2 variants - 4+128GB priced at PKR 39,999 and 8+128GB priced at PKR 43,999 both variants will compete with Samsung A50, Oppo f11 Pro, Oppo A9 (2020) &Vivo v15 pro by October 8, 2019 in the offline market.

Sharing his excitement to have launched a segment-first in Pakistan, Mr.Harvey He, Marketing Director - realme Pakistan, said, “We are thrilled to revolutionise the user experience by introducing realme 5, the first quad camera phone at under24K price segment and realme 5 Pro, the first 48MP quad camera phone in the market. As the fastest growing brand in Pakistan, we are always ‘Dare to Leap’ to disrupt the industry. We have equipped realme 5 series with the best-in-class processors, designs and camera experience to deliver unmatched user experience. Realme’s quad camera phones can be your full-function pocket cameras for many scenarios and you don’t even have to carry any DSLRs.”

The realme 5 will be available for sale on daraz.pk from October 4, 2019 in a Flash sale offer. Whereas realme 5 pro will be available in the offline market by October 8, 2019 nationwide.

The realme 5 series will have a next generation Crystal Design with new texture and style. This series uses a nano-mirror process, and achieves a final holographic, color-flowing effect on the cut texture after 133 times of fine grinding. Realme 5 will be available in two colours (Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple) and realme 5 Pro will also be available in two colours (Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green) which can resist minor accidents by integrating a water-proof design rarely seen in the segment.

Since its entry into the Pakistani market less than 9 months ago, realme powered by Oppo, has already launched 5 products across different price segments from premium flagships to trendy mid-rangers, all designed particularly for the youth. They are also gearing up for the launch of their next products in the classic realme series in the coming months. realme is proving it has planned an even steeper growth trajectory than its parent company through a targeted focus on the youth.